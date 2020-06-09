What you need to know
- Apple has added new features to its COVID-19 website.
- Users can now share anonymous information such as age, symptoms, and more.
- The feature has also been added to the COVID-19 app.
Apple has updated its COVID-19 information website and accompanying app to allow users to share anonymous data with the site.
As reported by TechCrunch:
Apple has updated its own COVID-19 iOS app and website with new features to allow users to anonymously share info including their age, existing health conditions, symptoms, potential exposure risks and the state in which they're located. This info, which is not associated with any of their personal identifying data in any way according to the company, will be used in an aggregated way to help inform the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and improve the organization's COVID-19 screening protocol.
As mentioned, users can anonymously share data such as their age, pre-existing health conditions, symptoms, exposure risk, and the state they live in. Because you won't include any personal data, none of the information can be used to identify anyone who submits it, and the data will be used in an "aggregated way" to assist the CDC.
Apple launched the website and app in March stating:
Apple today released a new screening tool and set of resources to help people stay informed and take the proper steps to protect their health during the spread of COVID-19, based on the latest CDC guidance. The new COVID-19 website, and COVID-19 app available on the App Store, were created in partnership with the CDC,1 the White House Coronavirus Task Force and FEMA to make it easy for people across the country to get trusted information and guidance at a time when the US is feeling the heavy burden of COVID-19.
The initiative is not connected to the contact-tracing framework built jointly by Apple and Google to help governments monitor the spread of the infection.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Aberdeen, Scotland rolls out Apple Pay Express Transit to all First busses
Aberdeen beats some of the biggest cities on the planet to Apple Pay Express Transit. First busses throughout the city are online and ready to go.
Twitter now labeling all tweets linking 5G and coronavirus
Twitter is now labeling tweets proliferating 5G conspiracy theories about coronavirus.
Apple is no longer signing iOS 13.5, stopping jailbreakers from downgrading
The jailbreak world got a win when it was discovered that all devices running iOS 13.5 could be jailbroken. But you're now out of luck if you aren't already running that particular release.
Apple-themed Pride shirts you'll love to wear
Apple's iconic rainbow logo has often been associated with the LGBT+ movement. Show your support by wearing an Apple-themed Pride t-shirt, including the one we like the best.