Apple has updated its COVID-19 information website and accompanying app to allow users to share anonymous data with the site.

As reported by TechCrunch:

Apple has updated its own COVID-19 iOS app and website with new features to allow users to anonymously share info including their age, existing health conditions, symptoms, potential exposure risks and the state in which they're located. This info, which is not associated with any of their personal identifying data in any way according to the company, will be used in an aggregated way to help inform the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and improve the organization's COVID-19 screening protocol.

As mentioned, users can anonymously share data such as their age, pre-existing health conditions, symptoms, exposure risk, and the state they live in. Because you won't include any personal data, none of the information can be used to identify anyone who submits it, and the data will be used in an "aggregated way" to assist the CDC.