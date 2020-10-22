Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has updated its COVID-19 app with new questions for its screening tool as well as new recommendations based on someone's answers to questions.

According to Apple, the new questions and updated recommendations focus on symptom severity and those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The release notes are pretty basic, but do get directly to the point:

This update includes bug fixes and improvements, including: Updated recommendations and new questions for symptom severity and COVID-19 test results

As explained by Apple, the app was developed by Apple in partnership with the CDC, White House, and FEMA.

The COVID-19 app has up-to-date information from trusted sources about the coronavirus disease that is impacting people across the world. It has a screening tool so you can find out what you should do now for yourself or for a loved one. And it gives you access to resources you may need to stay informed. The COVID-19 app is developed in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the White House, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

If you don't have it yet, you can download the Apple COVID-19 app for free from the App Store. Apple has also built a COVID-19 website that you can use in place of the app as well.

It is worth noting that Apple's COVID-19 app is separate from the Exposure Notification technology that it has built with Google to help with contact tracing. If your state, region, or country offers a contact tracing app, you'll need to download that separately.