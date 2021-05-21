Apple is giving developers more control concerning age ratings and gambling/contests apps.

In a news update on the Apple Developer website, Apple has announced that it has broken out the Gambling and Contests setting into two separate settings to more accurately describe an app's content.

Apple has also added the ability to access age rating settings from the App Information section in App Store Connect.

To help you describe your app's content more precisely, the age rating settings in App Store Connect have been refined. The Gambling and Contests setting is now split into two settings, allowing you to indicate these content types separately. They're also indicated separately on the App Store. If your answer to the Gambling and Contests setting was Yes, the update automatically reflects that your app includes instances of Gambling. Contests will be marked as Frequent/Intense. If your answer was No, the update automatically reflects that your app does not include instances of Gambling or Contests. In addition, you can access age rating settings directly from the App Information section in App Store Connect. Apps that offer Universal Purchase display the same age rating on the App Store across all platforms. You can make changes to your age rating settings when submitting a new version of your app and your app's availability in certain regions will be updated based on local laws.

Developers can learn more about the change on the Apple Developer website.