What you need to know
- Apple has updated its Design Resources page with links to PNG files.
- The Design Resources page already had files designed for Photoshop.
- PNG files give non-Photoshop users access to the same resources.
Apple has updated its Design Resources page to add a new collection of files in PNG format, removing the reliance on Photoshop. The move means that developers can now use PNG files to create promotional artwork for their apps.
Apple offers resources like device frames, giving developers a leg-up when they're making promo materials. The frames have the outline of iPhones, iPads, Macs, and more so developers only need to add their own screenshots to the mix. Previously those resources were offered in the PSD Photoshop file format — that's no longer the case, as shared by Apple Design Evangelist Mike Stern on Twitter.
While this won't be something that most people will make use of, it'll be a welcome addition for developers who don't want to use Photoshop.
Apple also offers badgets and logos that can be used on developer websites and in apps. Those include logos for Apple Music, Apple Pay, Apple Watch, and more.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple said to be readying suppliers for AirPods Pro 2 launch this year
Apple has reportedly told suppliers to begin to ready themselves for the launch of the updated AirPods Pro later this year.
Twitter is testing letting people retweet and add a video reaction
Social network Twitter) is testing a change that allows people to retweet something and then adds their own video-based reaction.
Leaker: 'Too many compromises' for foldable iPhone, but work is ongoing
A folding iPhone feels like something that will surely happen eventually, but for now, one leaker says Apple believes there are "too many compromises" in play and is instead "playing the long game."
A mirrorless camera will make your perfect shot even better
So you’re on the hunt for a mirrorless camera: Where do you start?! We have answers. These are the best mirrorless available this year.