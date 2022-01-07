Apple has updated its Design Resources page to add a new collection of files in PNG format, removing the reliance on Photoshop. The move means that developers can now use PNG files to create promotional artwork for their apps.

Apple offers resources like device frames, giving developers a leg-up when they're making promo materials. The frames have the outline of iPhones, iPads, Macs, and more so developers only need to add their own screenshots to the mix. Previously those resources were offered in the PSD Photoshop file format — that's no longer the case, as shared by Apple Design Evangelist Mike Stern on Twitter.

We've now added PNGs for most of the product bezels. Thanks for all the requests for versions for the most common design tools. We'll try adding more as time permits! https://t.co/ZLVNYfOq70 pic.twitter.com/mvEmDz0UG2 — Mike Stern (@themikestern) January 6, 2022

While this won't be something that most people will make use of, it'll be a welcome addition for developers who don't want to use Photoshop.

Apple also offers badgets and logos that can be used on developer websites and in apps. Those include logos for Apple Music, Apple Pay, Apple Watch, and more.