Apple updates its Design Resources page with PNG files for non-Photoshop users

Now you don't need to use Photoshop when creating promotional art for your app.
  • Apple has updated its Design Resources page with links to PNG files.
  • The Design Resources page already had files designed for Photoshop.
  • PNG files give non-Photoshop users access to the same resources.

Apple has updated its Design Resources page to add a new collection of files in PNG format, removing the reliance on Photoshop. The move means that developers can now use PNG files to create promotional artwork for their apps.

Apple offers resources like device frames, giving developers a leg-up when they're making promo materials. The frames have the outline of iPhones, iPads, Macs, and more so developers only need to add their own screenshots to the mix. Previously those resources were offered in the PSD Photoshop file format — that's no longer the case, as shared by Apple Design Evangelist Mike Stern on Twitter.

While this won't be something that most people will make use of, it'll be a welcome addition for developers who don't want to use Photoshop.

Apple also offers badgets and logos that can be used on developer websites and in apps. Those include logos for Apple Music, Apple Pay, Apple Watch, and more.

