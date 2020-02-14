Apple has today updated its Human Interface Guidelines (HIG) with a Sign In with Apple button joined by new buttons and icons.

The HIG is Apple's set of guidelines and assets for developers. They are then to be used and referenced when apps are being built so as to ensure there's a common theme running throughe every app on the App Store.

Apple doesn't want to use one Apple Pay logo and then find that developers are using their own. That's where the HIG comes in handy for everyone.

Apple announced the changes via its developer site with the new additions highlighted.

Sign In with Apple resources added, including: New logo (PDF, PNG, and SVG) Centered buttons (Sketch, Photoshop, and XD) Left-aligned and logo-only buttons (Sketch, Photoshop, and XD)

Apple Health icon download added

Apple Pay templates for iPhone and iPad added (Sketch and Photoshop)

iMessage App and Sticker Pack templates for iPhone and iPad added (Sketch)

Business Chat design templates added (Sketch)

iPad portrait keyboard added (Sketch and Photoshop)

Fixed issue where iPhone XS bezel was 1 pixel larger than display (Sketch)

Changed contextual menu radius from 20 points to 12 points

Various bug fixes

Developers can access HIGs for all Apple platforms on Apple's developer website, too.

