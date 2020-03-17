Apple has updated its support page regarding remote learning and schools.

As AppleInsider reports

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Apple has radically expanded its advice for teachers and education IT staff on how to facilitate working from home. As well as specific details of setting up Apple devices that need to be managed by the school, it recommends tools for working and for staying connected.

The page it titled 'Preparing your school's Apple devices for remote learning' and its introduction states:

Learn about remote learning resources and apps available from Apple and third parties. The following resources are designed to help IT leaders prepare your environment for remote learning.

The page features guides regarding preparing your school's devices from working from home. It also features guise on using your mobile device management system to set up iPads and Macs with content, settings, and restrictions to support the remote learning of students.

It also has guides and advice on how to use video and messaging apps such as FaceTime and messages to stay connected with students and teachers. It also recommends using apps such as Schoolwork, Pages, Numbers and Keynote for productivity and collaboration. The support document also has advice regarding accessibility features for accomodating learners with blindness or low-vision, motor disabilities or those who are either deaf or hard of hearing. It also touches on privacy and security.

You can read the support document in full here.

