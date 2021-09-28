What you need to know
- Apple has updated its entire iWork productivity suite.
- The update includes new features for Pages, Number, and Keynote across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
- All of the updates are available now for free on the App Store.
Today, Apple has announced some notable updates to Pages, Numbers, and Keynote.
In a press release, the company announced updates to its entire suite of productivity apps. You are now able to show a live camera view of a presenter in Keynote as well as bring in more than one presenter. Pages is more optimized for iPhone. And Numbers finally gets pivot tables, a power feature that has existed in Microsoft Excel since the beginning of time.
New tools in Keynote make presentations more engaging, with the ability to show a live camera view of the presenter directly in slides, and more collaborative with multi-presenter control. Pages makes it easier than ever to view and edit documents on the go by automatically displaying text and images in a single-column flow that is optimized for iPhone. And Numbers introduces pivot tables that bring powerful data analytics capabilities to iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, says that the experience across all three apps is coming to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
"Whether they are in the office, at school, or working remotely, users around the world love Keynote, Pages, and Numbers for their powerful features, ease of use, and seamless experience across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Today, we're adding even more power and capability to these apps with new productivity and collaboration features that enable anyone to create more personal and compelling presentations, make working with documents on iPhone a breeze, and bring full-featured pivot tables to mobile for the first time."
You can learn about all of the new features to Pages, Numbers, and Keynote in the press release. All of the updates for the iWork productivity suite are available to download for free from the App Store.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Betas never stop: watchOS 8.1 beta 2 seeded to developers
watchOS 8.1 beta 2 s now available to developers.
Mario Party Superstars brings new changes to an old favorite
The early days of Mario Party are back and with some fun modern touches. Check out what excites us about the release of Mario Party Superstars.
watchOS 8 is nothing fancy, but the small improvements are welcome
If watchOS 8 is meant to make using the Apple Watch a more pleasant experience, it has succeeded, but don't be surprised if the new software doesn't seem all that exciting.
Live your best life without fear; get a rugged case for your iPhone 13
Whether you're a rock climber or a biker, you want to enjoy your favorite activities without worrying about breaking your iPhone 13. That's why you need a rugged case to keep that beautiful handset safe.