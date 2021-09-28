New tools in Keynote make presentations more engaging, with the ability to show a live camera view of the presenter directly in slides, and more collaborative with multi-presenter control. Pages makes it easier than ever to view and edit documents on the go by automatically displaying text and images in a single-column flow that is optimized for iPhone. And Numbers introduces pivot tables that bring powerful data analytics capabilities to iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

In a press release , the company announced updates to its entire suite of productivity apps. You are now able to show a live camera view of a presenter in Keynote as well as bring in more than one presenter. Pages is more optimized for iPhone. And Numbers finally gets pivot tables, a power feature that has existed in Microsoft Excel since the beginning of time.

Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, says that the experience across all three apps is coming to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

"Whether they are in the office, at school, or working remotely, users around the world love Keynote, Pages, and Numbers for their powerful features, ease of use, and seamless experience across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Today, we're adding even more power and capability to these apps with new productivity and collaboration features that enable anyone to create more personal and compelling presentations, make working with documents on iPhone a breeze, and bring full-featured pivot tables to mobile for the first time."

You can learn about all of the new features to Pages, Numbers, and Keynote in the press release. All of the updates for the iWork productivity suite are available to download for free from the App Store.