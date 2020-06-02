Apple has released an update to the Apple Research app today that brings two new additions to the user experience: a new test and a new survey.

Version 1.3 of the app brings a new test to the Apple Hearing Study called the "Speech in Noise" test. The test is designed to help researchers understand your ability to hear in various conditions.

The update also brings a new survey to the app. The survey, which is located under the Apple Heart & Movement Study, was built to help researchers understand the impact of COVID-19 on daily life.

The update also brings some bug fixes and performance improvements, but Apple did not provide any detail for those updates.

The Apple Research app currently has three different studies you can participate in: the Apple Women's Health Study, the Apple Heart and Movement Study, and the Apple Hearing Study.

The future of health research is you! Now you can contribute to groundbreaking health research in women's health, hearing health or heart health simply by using your Apple Watch and iPhone, and the Research app. Your data and participation will help advance researchers' understanding of these areas in health that have not been well understood until now and could lead to the development of new products that will help millions lead longer and healthier lives. Join the Apple Women's Health Study, conducted in partnership with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and National Institue of Health Sciences to help advance the understanding of menstrual cycles and health conditions such as infertility, osteoporosis, and menopause. Join the Apple Heart and Movement Study, conducted in partnership with the American Heart Association and Bringham and Women's Hospital to help advance discovery in heart science and to help us learn how activity and your habits can contribute to a healthier heart. Join the Apple Hearing Study, conducted in partnership with the University of Michigan to help advance the understanding of how sound exposure levels over time can impact your hearing, stress levels, and cardiac health.

