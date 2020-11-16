What you need to know
- Apple has released an update to its Transporter developer app.
- Version 1.2 adds support for metadata upload and 29 additional languages.
Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has released an update to its Transporter developer app on the Mac App Store. The update today brings new features such as metadata upload and support for 29 additional languages.
Transporter is the simple and easy way to deliver content to Apple. Easily send apps, music, movies, TV shows, or books for distribution on the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV app, Apple Books, or iTunes Store.
Version 1.2 also adds some version history auditing capabilities as well.
Version 1.2 of the Transporter for Mac app enables users to easily upload metadata packages of apps, music, and other content. The update also brings a history of delivered builds for each app version with filters by time period.
Below is Apple's release notes for version 1.2 of the Transporter app:
With this update, you can now:
- Upload app metadata .itmsp packages.
- View a history of delivered builds and filter by time period.
Additionally, this update includes stability improvements and bug fixes, as well as language support for: Arabic, Catalan, Croatian, Czech, Danish, English (Australia), English (UK), Finnish, French (Canada), Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Malaysian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Portuguese (Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Spanish (Latin America), Swedish, Thai, Traditional Chinese (Hong Kong), Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese.
The new update will work on any Mac running macOS 10.13.6 or later. Developers can download version 1.2 of the Transporter app from the Mac App Store now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
