Apple announced it is rolling out a new software update for older iPhone and iPad devices fix a GPS time rollover issue. Among the devices affected are the iPhone 5, iPhone 4s, iPad 4th generation, iPad 3rd generation, iPad mini 1st generation and iPad 2 (Wi-Fi + Celluar).

Starting November 3, 2019, some iPhone and iPad models introduced in 2012 and earlier will require an iOS update to maintain accurate GPS location and keep the correct date and time.This is due to the GPS time rollover issue that began affecting GPS-enabled products from other manufacturers on April 6, 2019. Affected Apple devices are not impacted until November 3, 2019.

Apple says if you don't update your device by the November 3rd date, your device will have issues maintaining accurate GPS position.

The change is not taking effect until November, but it would be wise for owners of these devices to update as soon as possible. To update your phone, go to Settings, tap on General, then tap on Software Update and if the download is available, tap on Download and Install.

There are two software versions for the update. Version 10.3.4 is affecting the iPhone 5 and iPad 4th generation and version 9.3.6 is affecting iPhone 4s, iPad mini 1st generation, iPad 2 and iPad 3rd generation.

If you own one of these older iPhones or iPads, let us know if you updated your device.

