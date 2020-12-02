Reported by Fortune (via 9to5mac), Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail and People, was a guest speaker today at Fortune Brainstorm Tech and talked about the company's adjustments to its corporate and retail strategy during the pandemic.

O'Brien talked about Apple's adjustment to working from home during the pandemic and that the company plans to find what combination of in-person and remote work works best moving forward.

"We're taking advantage of the new skills we've all learned (during the pandemic). We also do feel that collaboration, and many times face-to-face work, does allow us to do our best work and sometimes move a little faster. And so we'll find that right balance of being in-person and also working remotely."

The executive also touched on how the company has had to limit the customer experience in its retail stores in order to keep its customers and employees safe. An increasing number of Apple Stores have recently been converted into an Express storefront format that greatly limits the services and experience Apple can offer to its customers.

"We want to make sure, especially as you come into our stores, that you can experience everything that we have to offer. That's been a bit more challenging in this socially distant environment. I'm really hoping we'll be able to go back to a full experience situation in our stores for our customers."

You can read more about O'Brien's talk at Fortune.