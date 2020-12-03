As part of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Apple redesigned its Accessibility website and released some new accessibility-focused support videos on its Apple Support YouTube channel. The redesign of the website provides resources on how anyone can personalize Apple devices to better meet their needs.

The company also showcased the photography of Jordan Nicholson, an iPhone photographer who was born with TAR Syndrome, on its official Instagram account. Nicholson talked about how his disability shaped his view of the world and his craft.