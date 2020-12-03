What you need to know
- Two Apple executives sat down with TechCrunch's Matthew Panzarino to talk accessibility.
As part of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Apple redesigned its Accessibility website and released some new accessibility-focused support videos on its Apple Support YouTube channel. The redesign of the website provides resources on how anyone can personalize Apple devices to better meet their needs.
The company also showcased the photography of Jordan Nicholson, an iPhone photographer who was born with TAR Syndrome, on its official Instagram account. Nicholson talked about how his disability shaped his view of the world and his craft.
In addition to that, a couple of people from the Accessibility team at Apple joined TechCrunch's Editor in Chief Matthew Panzarino for a virtual interview during Sight Tech Global today. Chris Fleizach, Apple's accessibility engineering lead for iOS, and Sarah Herrlinger, Apple's Senior Director of Global Accessibility Policy & Initiatives talked about how the company views accessibility as a critical part of everything Apple does.
Apple has long embraced accessibility as a bedrock design principle. Not only has Apple created some of the most popular consumer products in history, these same products are also some of the most powerful assistive devices ever. Apple's Sarah Herrlinger and Chris Fleizach will discuss the latest accessibility technology from Apple and how the company fosters a culture of innovation, empowerment and inclusion.
You can check out the full interview between Panzarino, Fleizach, and Herrlinger below:
