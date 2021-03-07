A new Apple VR leak has revealed how Apple's own headset could challenge the best VR headsets available right now.

In a research note seen by iMore, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo states that AR and VR is the next key technology of human-machine interfacing, and is one of the reasons Apple has invested so heavily in the project.

Kuo states that Apple has three products in the works, an AR/VR headset, a lightweight pair of Glasses, and unbelievably, a pair of AR contact lenses.

On Apple's VR headset Kuo lists a number of expected details:

The product will launch in mid-2022 Current prototypes weigh 2-300 grams, but Apple is aiming for 1-200 grams, considerably less than most competitors It will offer a "video see-through AR experience" through micro-LED The complexity of design is higher than that of the iPhone, so Kuo estimates the price will be $1,000 It will be an independent product, so it won't need a base computer or device for processing It will be more "portable" than mobile It will have a "very smooth display" and focus on MR/AR operations Kuo also says the immersive experience will "significantly surpass existing VR products" It will be highly integrated with Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

Kuo says Apple also has a lightweight pair of glasses coming in 2025, and yes as we mentioned, after 2030, Apple could release a pair of AR/VR contact lenses. Unreal.

The news echoes other reports Apple's VR headset is coming next year. Another previous report claims the headset could cost $3,000 and feature two 8K displays.