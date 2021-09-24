Apple has acknowledged an issue with Apple Music when setting up some of its new devices and says the fix is simply to update your software.

In a new support document Apple states:

If you restore your new iPhone or iPad from a backup, you might not be able to access the Apple Music catalog, Apple Music settings, or use Sync Library on your new device. To resolve this, update your new iPhone or iPad.

The issue is impacting the iPhone 13 (all variants), as well as the iPad and iPad mini 6.

Apple says to resolve the issue, users should simply go to general settings and update their software to the latest version of iOS 15.

All of the usual teething problems regarding new software and devices are popping up this week, with Apple's new iPhone 13 arriving in stores today. iOS 15 came out at the start of the week, and one big issue users have noticed is a problem with storage capacity. From Thursday: