  • Apple is telling customers what date they need to place an order bt if they want to take delivery before Christmas.
  • If buyers place an order too late, it won't arrive in time to be given as a gift.
  • Collecting in-store is still an option, however

Apple is warning customers that they might need to place an Apple Store order soon if they want to receive it before Christmas. Apple products make great Christmas gifts – but only if they arrive in time.

A new Holiday Shipping page has popped up on Apple's website, telling users the last date they can place an order and still expect delivery before the holidays. If you wanted a https://www.apple.com/shop/buy-homepod/homepod-mini, you're out of luck.

Anyone ordering iPhones might already be too late, too. iPhone 12 Pro delivery windows are long gone and iPhone 12 Pro Max orders need to be placed by tomorrow, according to Apple.

It's a similarly grim situation if you want an iPad – you're too late. Beyond that, you're probably good. Just don't leave it too late! Another option might be an in-store pickup, depending on where you live of course.

If everything does go pear-shaped, there's always an Apple Gift Card with email delivery. You can order one of those on Christmas Eve and still be good to go. You know, in case you need it.

Fingers crossed your Christmas shopping is going well this year!

