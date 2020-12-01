What you need to know Apple is telling customers what date they need to place an order bt if they want to take delivery before Christmas.

If buyers place an order too late, it won't arrive in time to be given as a gift.

Collecting in-store is still an option, however

Apple is warning customers that they might need to place an Apple Store order soon if they want to receive it before Christmas. Apple products make great Christmas gifts – but only if they arrive in time. A new Holiday Shipping page has popped up on Apple's website, telling users the last date they can place an order and still expect delivery before the holidays. If you wanted a https://www.apple.com/shop/buy-homepod/homepod-mini, you're out of luck.