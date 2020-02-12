Apple was the first out of the gate with a hardware security chip in the form of the Secure Enclave with the arrival of iPhone 5S. But now it seems everyone has one, with most Android phone makers also boasting a similar feature.

Apple's Secure Enclave houses information that needs to remain separate from the rest of the system in order to avoid it being compromised. Touch ID, Face ID, and passcode data are just some examples.

According to a new Counterpoint Research report, most Android phone makers now have their own alternative to the Secure Enclave.