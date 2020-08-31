There usually aren't a whole lot of rumors about new generations of Apple Watch, but this year there are some leaked information about Apple Watch Series 6 that might make you decide this is the year to upgrade (or buy your first Apple Watch if you haven't already). With just a short time before Apple launches the Apple Watch Series 6, here's everything we know so far. The short list Release date : The week of September 7 (rumor)

Financial analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, last fall, told investors that the Apple Watch Series 6 would be stacked with a faster processor and better water resistance. The Apple Watch Series 5 has an S5 processor chip with a dual-core processor and a W3 Apple wireless chip for the secure enclave. An easy assumption would be that the Apple Watch Series 6 would come with an S6 processor chip and possibly a W4 chip. This would, indeed, make it faster and probably improve battery performance even more. A new W series chip would improve Wi-Fi speeds. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo The Series 5 is water-resistant for up to 50 meters for 30 minutes, but it is not rated for dust and debris. It's possible that Apple has gotten the official rating for dust and debris, which would be a nice addition. Sleep tracking

Apple has added sleep tracking to watchOS 7, which is likely going to have its public release around the time that the Apple Watch Series 6 launches. Apple has made its watch battery-efficient enough that you could wear it overnight even after wearing it all day (If you've enabled low-power mode for workouts) and just drop it onto your charger right when you wake up before you start your morning routine. Rumors and leaks say the Apple Watch Series 6 will have specific hardware features that allow for better sleep tracking. This could be tied to the also-rumored blood oxygen monitor (more on that below), which could, in theory, be able to alert you if you may be showing signs of sleep apnea. This is technology already being researched and tested by wearable companies. Sp02 monitors are already built into some wearables on the market now, but approval for use is difficult to come by. With our without new hardware, sleep tracking is definitely coming to Apple Watch with watchOS 7, so keep an eye out for it on your current model. Blood Oxygen Monitor

The hot new technological feature for 2020 is blood oxygen monitoring. There are a couple of wearables on the market that already include such a sensor (though FDA approval is proving to be difficult). The Withings ScanWatch, which was first unveiled at CES and Fitbit has a line of wearables that include SpO@ sensors and just this year finally started rolling out software to support it. A blood oxygen monitor, or SpO2 monitor, can track the amount of oxygen in your blood, which could potentially help identify such issues as sleep apnea, anxiety, and more. A report this past July from suppliers noted that the Apple Watch Series 6 would come with an SpO2 sensor. Apple Watch 6 will feature biosensors that can monitor sleeping conditions, detect blood oxygen and measure pulse rates, heartbeats and atrial fibrillation, and will also incorporate MEMS-based accelerometer and gyroscope, all allowing the new device to continue to lead in measurement precision among wearable devices, the sources said. Combined with sleep tracking and possible mental health tracking (mentioned below), an SpO2 sensor could have significant health benefits and help wearers get a broader overview of their general health and wellbeing. Rumors appear to be pretty strong on this one, so I'm hoping we'll see this in the Apple Watch Series 6. Anxiety alerts

As part of the potential blood oxygen monitor coming in Apple Watch Series 6, there is also the possibility for your Apple Watch to detect if you are having a panic attack or hyperventilating. An SpO2 monitor can identify the amount of oxygen that is in your blood. If a person is breathing too hard (hyperventilating) and has an increased heart rate while not in motion, an Apple Watch could potentially recognize these symptoms and recommend some activities to calm down, such using the Breath app. It is my understanding, however, that SpO2 sensors require that a person be at rest and not engaged in any sort of movement for the sensor to gage your blood oxygen correctly. It seems like it would be difficult to properly assess whether a person is hyperventilating if they are not sitting down relaxing when it happens. Redesigned Leather Loop Apple Watch Band

A rumor about a new Leather Loop band for Apple Watch also surfaced earlier this year, which shows the band without a slit for slipping the extra band length underneath. Basically it just wraps around and sits on top, connected with strong magnets. The band has a different puff pattern than the current Leather Loop, as well, which makes the band look thinner. There are also a few new colors in this rumor, including a hot pink band with orange accents. I would take this rumor with some skepticism if only because the group that leaked these bands does not have a track record and because there was no actual Apple logo showing on the bands on display. Price The Apple Watch Series 6 is expected to be the same price as the Apple Watch Series 5, which starts at $399 for the aluminum model with a Sport Band or Sport Loop. For $100 more, you can get the GPS + Cellular model. The stainless steel model starts at $699 with the same band options. There is no GPS-only Apple Watch. The difference between Apple Watch Cellular vs. GPS isn't too significant, but you should look into which one is right for you before making an unnecessary purchase. Case materials