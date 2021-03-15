Apple has continued to dominate the wearables market in the fourth quarter of 2020. According to new data released by IDC, the overall market grew over 27% in the last quarter.

Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC Mobile Device Trackers, says that health trackers and fitness services are causing a major uptick in the wearables business, especially during the pandemic.

"While the shift in spending along with new products and typical seasonality were at play during the fourth quarter, the pandemic has also been good for the market as it has put health and fitness at the forefront of many consumers' minds. In-home fitness programs are quickly becoming a crucial component of the wearables offering for many companies. Beyond that, the proliferation of health sensors such as skin temperature, ECG, and heart rate tracking are allowing users and health professionals to better understand the onset and tracking of diseases."

Ramon T. Llamas, research director for IDC's Wearables Team, says that 2020 was the year that hearables, like Apple's AirPods Max headphones, passed smartwatches to become the must-have device.