Popular Canadian nutrition company Cronometer has today unveiled a new Apple Watch app that will bring calorie tracking right to your wrist.
The company stated:
Since its introduction in 2014, the Apple Watch has gained its fair share of the wearable market. And for good reason; it's a versatile do-it-all watch that can be invaluable to help keep track of your health. It's really no wonder the device has reached over 100 million users worldwide. The Cronometer Apple Watch app will be an invaluable tool to help Cronometer users take control of their health and make improvements to their lifestyles and diets.
CEO Aaron Davidson said the company was thrilled to roll out its app to users of many of the Best Apple Watch devices including the Apple Watch Series 7. Cronomoter has more than 5.5 million users worldwide. Its service lets you track up to 82 micronutrients, log meals, set fasting timers, and has a massive database of food with accurate nutrition data.
The Apple Watch continues to grow in stature as a great tool for managing your health, with workouts, sleep tracking, mindfulness, and meditation.
Last week at WWDC 2022 the company unveiled watchOS 9 with some big new health improvements.
Updates to the workout app bring new metrics for certain activities such as running. There are new Heart Rate Zones and new Custom Workouts as well as a Multisport workout for triathletes. There are also new Sleep Insights to improve tracking, giving you a look at the stages of sleep you find yourself in each night. One major update is a new Afib history feature which gives those with Atrial Fibrillation data about their ongoing condition.
