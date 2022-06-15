Popular Canadian nutrition company Cronometer has today unveiled a new Apple Watch app that will bring calorie tracking right to your wrist.

The company stated:

Since its introduction in 2014, the Apple Watch has gained its fair share of the wearable market. And for good reason; it's a versatile do-it-all watch that can be invaluable to help keep track of your health. It's really no wonder the device has reached over 100 million users worldwide. The Cronometer Apple Watch app will be an invaluable tool to help Cronometer users take control of their health and make improvements to their lifestyles and diets.

CEO Aaron Davidson said the company was thrilled to roll out its app to users of many of the Best Apple Watch devices including the Apple Watch Series 7. Cronomoter has more than 5.5 million users worldwide. Its service lets you track up to 82 micronutrients, log meals, set fasting timers, and has a massive database of food with accurate nutrition data.