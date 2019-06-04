Apple has just announced that the Apple Watch will be getting a version of the App Store when watchOS 6 launches this fall. It will allow Apple Watch owners to download apps directly to their Apple Watch without having to do anything on their iPhone first, the latest step Apple has taken in making the watch a more independent device.

Here's everything you need to know about the App Store on the Apple Watch.

The App Store on the Apple Watch? How does that work?

Yeah, the App Store is now on the Apple Watch with watchOS 6. You just open the App Store from your watch's Home screen and browse away. You can download new apps, apps you've previously had on your watch, and updates for your watch apps.

Does the App Store allow me to buy apps right on my watch?

Yes. You can both download free apps and buy paid apps from the App Store on your watch.

How do I find things on the Apple Watch App Store?

Apple has a number of curated sections, like the stories you'll find in the App Store for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, as well as revolving sections for things like popular apps, or fitness and nutrition tracking apps. Those sections have See All buttons below them that will take you to an expanded selection.

But the primary way that you'll look through apps, most likely, is the search bar at the top of the app. Tap the bar, and you'll be given the option to dictate what you're searching for, or scribble it out by drawing letters with your finger. Under those options, you'll see a number of trending apps and topics. Tap one of those to see results.

How do I get the App Store onto my Apple Watch?

As long as your Apple Watch is compatible with watchOS 6, you'll be able to get the App Store on your watch with the release of that major update. You'll also need iOS 13 running on the iPhone that's paired to your watch.

Will buying an app on my watch also download the app for my iPhone?

That depends. If the Apple Watch app you're downloading is bundled with an iPhone app, then the app should also download to your iPhone. But with watchOS 6, developers will be able to create independent apps for the Apple Watch which don't require an iPhone. So if you download an independent app, you might not necessarily end up with anything new on your iPhone.

How will I pay for apps in the Apple Watch App Store?

Payments are made with whatever payment method you use for the iTunes and App Stores on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac already.

When will the Apple Watch App Store launch?

The App Store will be available on your Apple Watch when watchOS 6 launches this fall.