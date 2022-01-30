You can find a wide variety of bands for your Apple Watch Series 7 (or any other model) on Amazon that look great and don't cost a lot. We're here to help you sort through the many Apple Watch band options. Here are 18 great-looking Apple Watch bands fresh from Amazon that are bound to catch your eye and save you a bit of cash.

The most affordable Apple Watch band is in your grasp

Finding the perfect and affordable Apple Watch band can be tough, but with leather, nylon, and silicone options on the market, there's bound to be one that fits your lifestyle. Whether you love leather Apple Watch bands, stainless steel, or something more feminine, we've got you covered.

We love the look and style of the WFEAGL Apple Watch Band — plus, you get a bunch of bang for your buck. These bands are top-grain, genuine leather bands. A leather watchband is a classic, classy look that never goes out of style. There are 45 different leather and hardware color combinations, including some bands that have a little sparkle. This band is available in both the larger and the smaller Apple Watch size, suitable for any generation.

However, if you're looking for something even more affordable, the TOYOUTHS Elastic Apple Watch Band is ideal for people who want to be comfortable during their day-to-day activities and shenanigans. It's available in both Apple Watch sizes and fits with any generation Apple Watch. Choose from a variety of beautiful and colorful shades.