You can find a wide variety of bands for your Apple Watch Series 7 (or any other model) on Amazon that look great and don't cost a lot. We're here to help you sort through the many Apple Watch band options. Here are 18 great-looking Apple Watch bands fresh from Amazon that are bound to catch your eye and save you a bit of cash.
Best for most: WFEAGL Top Grain Leather Apple Watch BandStaff Favorite
The WFEAGL Apple Watch Band is a top grain, genuine leather strap that comes in a huge range of colors and trendy patterns. It's one of the best watch band options, and it even comes with different hardware colors to complement your Apple Watch.
Beads and pearls: Tomazon Pearl Stone Bracelet Strap
The Tomazon Pearl Stone Bracelet Strap is a pretty and fashionable strap that looks more like a bracelet than a boring watch band. It comes in both Apple Watch sizes and a few color options.
Flexible: Sunnywoo Sport Band
The Sunnywoo Sport Band comes in many fun and funky patterns and is made from comfortable silicone. All you cool cats and kittens will love this leopard print. The flexible, soft silicone is comfortable to wear.
Eye-catching: Wearlizer Glitter Leather Band
The Wearlizer Glitter Leather Band is a sparkly and striking band bound to turn heads. It comes in a variety of glittery colors and won't shed.
Breathable: Pantheon Woven Nylon Replacement Band
The Pantheon Woven Nylon Replacement Band is a great band for people who want something comfortable and versatile for the gym or the office.
Luxury leather: Fullmosa Leather Replacement Band
The Fullmosa Leather Replacement Band is a beautiful band that won't break the bank. It's made from super soft leather and comes in a variety of fun colors.
All business: EPULY Apple Watch Band
The EPULY Apple Watch Band is a sharp and classic-looking watch band available in both sizes. It is undoubtedly appropriate for the office or any formal occasion. Choose from a variety of colors to match (or contrast with) your Apple Watch.
Fashionable: TOYOUTHS Elastic Apple Watch Band
This elastic band has no buckles; you order according to your wrist size, and then it just slides onto your wrist. It's so comfortable to wear that you'll barely know it's there. There are several designs to choose from, including the rainbow look shown here, leopard print, and more.
Fancy: Goton Jewelry Band
The Goton Jewelry Band looks like a piece of high-end jewelry encrusted with eye-catching rhinestones. Choose from three different metal colors.
Stylish: Pantheon Designer Leather Apple Watch Replacement Band
The Pantheon Designer Leather Apple Watch Replacement Band is a beautifully patterned Apple Watch band with a secure stainless steel clasp.
Rugged: Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for Apple Watch Series 6/5/4/SE - 40mm
OK, it's slightly more than $20, but the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro isn't just a band. You'll find it ideal for working out and outdoor adventures, thanks to the case that's built right in. Your Apple Watch will be well-protected.
Classy: JETech Stainless Steel Wrist Band
The JETech Stainless Steel Wrist Band is an accessory reminiscent of a standard watch strap. It comes in Black or Silver and both Apple Watch sizes.
Classic: Wearlizer Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band
This classic style gives your Apple Watch a timeless appeal. This one's appropriate for the office or just about any setting, and it's available in both Apple Watch sizes. Choose from a variety of colors and styles.
Sharp: V-Moro Resin Band Bracelet
The V-Moro Resin Band Bracelet is a classic-looking watch band with a handful of different color choices. It comes in all Apple Watch sizes.
Sparkling: SWEESE Glitter Sport Band
The SWEESE Glitter Sport Band is an eye-catching, sparkly watch band that comes in many colorful glitter options. The band tapers away from the watch for a slimmer look.
Protective: VANCHAN Soft Silicone Sport Band - colors vary
The VANCHAN Soft Silicone Sport Band is a rugged and reliable Apple Watch band that comes with a one-year warranty if anything goes wrong. Choose from either watch size and several color options.
Retro Look: ENDIY Colorful Retro Genuine Leather Band
The ENDIY Colorful Retro Genuine Leather Band is a fun and colorful Apple Watch band that comes in a huge variety of color and pattern choices, including some fun seasonal ones. The bands come in both Apple Watch sizes.
Office Appropriate: ImmSss Stainless Steel Replacement Strap
The ImmSss Stainless Steel Replacement Strap is a sturdy, classic-looking band that's both reliable and fashion-forward. It comes in four different colors.
The most affordable Apple Watch band is in your grasp
Finding the perfect and affordable Apple Watch band can be tough, but with leather, nylon, and silicone options on the market, there's bound to be one that fits your lifestyle. Whether you love leather Apple Watch bands, stainless steel, or something more feminine, we've got you covered.
We love the look and style of the WFEAGL Apple Watch Band — plus, you get a bunch of bang for your buck. These bands are top-grain, genuine leather bands. A leather watchband is a classic, classy look that never goes out of style. There are 45 different leather and hardware color combinations, including some bands that have a little sparkle. This band is available in both the larger and the smaller Apple Watch size, suitable for any generation.
However, if you're looking for something even more affordable, the TOYOUTHS Elastic Apple Watch Band is ideal for people who want to be comfortable during their day-to-day activities and shenanigans. It's available in both Apple Watch sizes and fits with any generation Apple Watch. Choose from a variety of beautiful and colorful shades.
