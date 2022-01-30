You can find a wide variety of bands for your Apple Watch Series 7 (or any other model) on Amazon that look great and don't cost a lot. We're here to help you sort through the many Apple Watch band options. Here are 18 great-looking Apple Watch bands fresh from Amazon that are bound to catch your eye and save you a bit of cash.

WFEAGL Apple Watch Band

Best for most: WFEAGL Top Grain Leather Apple Watch Band

Staff Favorite

The WFEAGL Apple Watch Band is a top grain, genuine leather strap that comes in a huge range of colors and trendy patterns. It's one of the best watch band options, and it even comes with different hardware colors to complement your Apple Watch.

Tomazon Apple Watch Band

Beads and pearls: Tomazon Pearl Stone Bracelet Strap

The Tomazon Pearl Stone Bracelet Strap is a pretty and fashionable strap that looks more like a bracelet than a boring watch band. It comes in both Apple Watch sizes and a few color options.

$16 at Amazon
Sunnywoo Sport Band Apple Watch Render Cropped

Flexible: Sunnywoo Sport Band

The Sunnywoo Sport Band comes in many fun and funky patterns and is made from comfortable silicone. All you cool cats and kittens will love this leopard print. The flexible, soft silicone is comfortable to wear.

From $8 at Amazon
Wearlizer Silver Thin Glitter Leather Compatible with Apple Watch Band

Eye-catching: Wearlizer Glitter Leather Band

The Wearlizer Glitter Leather Band is a sparkly and striking band bound to turn heads. It comes in a variety of glittery colors and won't shed.

From $14 at Amazon
Pantheon woven band

Breathable: Pantheon Woven Nylon Replacement Band

The Pantheon Woven Nylon Replacement Band is a great band for people who want something comfortable and versatile for the gym or the office.

From $9 at Amazon
Fullmosa Apple Watch band

Luxury leather: Fullmosa Leather Replacement Band

The Fullmosa Leather Replacement Band is a beautiful band that won't break the bank. It's made from super soft leather and comes in a variety of fun colors.

From $16 at Amazon
EPULY Apple Watch Band

All business: EPULY Apple Watch Band

The EPULY Apple Watch Band is a sharp and classic-looking watch band available in both sizes. It is undoubtedly appropriate for the office or any formal occasion. Choose from a variety of colors to match (or contrast with) your Apple Watch.

From $14 at Amazon
TOYOUTHS Elastic Apple Watch Rainbow band

Fashionable: TOYOUTHS Elastic Apple Watch Band

This elastic band has no buckles; you order according to your wrist size, and then it just slides onto your wrist. It's so comfortable to wear that you'll barely know it's there. There are several designs to choose from, including the rainbow look shown here, leopard print, and more.

From $5 at Amazon
Goton Jewelry Band

Fancy: Goton Jewelry Band

The Goton Jewelry Band looks like a piece of high-end jewelry encrusted with eye-catching rhinestones. Choose from three different metal colors.

From $17 at Amazon
Pantheon floral leather Apple Watch band

Stylish: Pantheon Designer Leather Apple Watch Replacement Band

The Pantheon Designer Leather Apple Watch Replacement Band is a beautifully patterned Apple Watch band with a secure stainless steel clasp.

From $10 at Amazon
Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Apple Watch Case

Rugged: Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for Apple Watch Series 6/5/4/SE - 40mm

OK, it's slightly more than $20, but the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro isn't just a band. You'll find it ideal for working out and outdoor adventures, thanks to the case that's built right in. Your Apple Watch will be well-protected.

JETech Apple Watch band

Classy: JETech Stainless Steel Wrist Band

The JETech Stainless Steel Wrist Band is an accessory reminiscent of a standard watch strap. It comes in Black or Silver and both Apple Watch sizes.

38/40/41mm: $10 at Amazon
Wearlizer Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band Render Cropped

Classic: Wearlizer Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band

This classic style gives your Apple Watch a timeless appeal. This one's appropriate for the office or just about any setting, and it's available in both Apple Watch sizes. Choose from a variety of colors and styles.

From $13 at Amazon
V-MORO Resin Strap

Sharp: V-Moro Resin Band Bracelet

The V-Moro Resin Band Bracelet is a classic-looking watch band with a handful of different color choices. It comes in all Apple Watch sizes.

From $20 at Amazon
SWEESE Glitter Sport Band for Apple Watch

Sparkling: SWEESE Glitter Sport Band

The SWEESE Glitter Sport Band is an eye-catching, sparkly watch band that comes in many colorful glitter options. The band tapers away from the watch for a slimmer look.

From $7 at Amazon
Vanchan Apple Watch band

Protective: VANCHAN Soft Silicone Sport Band - colors vary

The VANCHAN Soft Silicone Sport Band is a rugged and reliable Apple Watch band that comes with a one-year warranty if anything goes wrong. Choose from either watch size and several color options.

From $11 at Amazon
ENDIY Apple Watch band

Retro Look: ENDIY Colorful Retro Genuine Leather Band

The ENDIY Colorful Retro Genuine Leather Band is a fun and colorful Apple Watch band that comes in a huge variety of color and pattern choices, including some fun seasonal ones. The bands come in both Apple Watch sizes.

From $8 at Amazon
ImmSss Apple Watch band

Office Appropriate: ImmSss Stainless Steel Replacement Strap

The ImmSss Stainless Steel Replacement Strap is a sturdy, classic-looking band that's both reliable and fashion-forward. It comes in four different colors.

$20 at Amazon

The most affordable Apple Watch band is in your grasp

Finding the perfect and affordable Apple Watch band can be tough, but with leather, nylon, and silicone options on the market, there's bound to be one that fits your lifestyle. Whether you love leather Apple Watch bands, stainless steel, or something more feminine, we've got you covered.

We love the look and style of the WFEAGL Apple Watch Band — plus, you get a bunch of bang for your buck. These bands are top-grain, genuine leather bands. A leather watchband is a classic, classy look that never goes out of style. There are 45 different leather and hardware color combinations, including some bands that have a little sparkle. This band is available in both the larger and the smaller Apple Watch size, suitable for any generation.

However, if you're looking for something even more affordable, the TOYOUTHS Elastic Apple Watch Band is ideal for people who want to be comfortable during their day-to-day activities and shenanigans. It's available in both Apple Watch sizes and fits with any generation Apple Watch. Choose from a variety of beautiful and colorful shades.

