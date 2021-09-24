Multiple users of Apple's new best iPhone, the iPhone 13, are reporting issues with the Unlock with Apple Watch feature.

From Reddit

So I have an Apple Watch SE and just got my iPhone 13 Pro today, both of which are fully up to date with the newest iOS updates. Whenever I try to enable unlock with Apple Watch on my phone I get an error saying "Unable to communicate with Apple Watch". I've tried unpairing/repairing, hard resetting both watch and phone, turning off/on passcode and I'm at a total loss?! Anyone else experience this and know how to fix it?

Multiple users noted they had the same problem after switching to iPhone 13, and had tried many options including resetting passwords, network settings, and even the Apple Watch itself. Users seem to be reporting problems exclusively with the new iPhone 13, which was released today and has already started arriving for some users.

Unlock with Apple Watch was inspired by the pandemic which saw many people unable to use Face ID because they were wearing a mask whilst out and about. The feature lets users unlock their iPhone using their Watch and was released publicly in April of this year.

Apple's new iPhone 13 is available with a new Super Retina XDR display, A15 Bionic chip, and more.

Unfortunately, there is no available workaround for the Unlock with Apple Watch issue, and it may require a software update from Apple to fix.