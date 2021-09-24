Apple Watch Series 6 Apple Watch SeSource: Daniel Bader / iMore

What you need to know

  • The iPhone 13 is now available.
  • Some users are reporting problems with their Apple Watch.
  • Specifically, it appears Unlock with Apple Watch is not working.

Multiple users of Apple's new best iPhone, the iPhone 13, are reporting issues with the Unlock with Apple Watch feature.

From Reddit

So I have an Apple Watch SE and just got my iPhone 13 Pro today, both of which are fully up to date with the newest iOS updates. Whenever I try to enable unlock with Apple Watch on my phone I get an error saying "Unable to communicate with Apple Watch".

I've tried unpairing/repairing, hard resetting both watch and phone, turning off/on passcode and I'm at a total loss?! Anyone else experience this and know how to fix it?

Multiple users noted they had the same problem after switching to iPhone 13, and had tried many options including resetting passwords, network settings, and even the Apple Watch itself. Users seem to be reporting problems exclusively with the new iPhone 13, which was released today and has already started arriving for some users.

Unlock with Apple Watch was inspired by the pandemic which saw many people unable to use Face ID because they were wearing a mask whilst out and about. The feature lets users unlock their iPhone using their Watch and was released publicly in April of this year.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Apple's new iPhone 13 is available with a new Super Retina XDR display, A15 Bionic chip, and more.

Unfortunately, there is no available workaround for the Unlock with Apple Watch issue, and it may require a software update from Apple to fix.

Iphone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro

All-new A15 Bionic processor, new cameras, and more

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.