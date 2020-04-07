Apple's latest smartwatch has been available since late 2019 and we've already seen some solid savings on it, particularly through the holiday shopping season. However, some steep discounts have returned to a whole host of Apple Watch Series 5 models at Best Buy today with $50 pretty much all configurations there.

The discounts we're seeing today are new lows for some of the entry-level models and just shy of their best-ever prices in other cases. Select deals are also matched at Amazon. These are well worth jumping on if you missed the sales late last year.

Time to save Apple Watch Series 5 A number of Apple Watch Series 5 devices are discounted by $50 at Best Buy while supplies last. These are some of the best prices we've seen to date. Plus you can score a set of Powerbeats Pro with your Apple Watch and save a further $50. From $349 See at Best Buy

The most affordable options are the 40mm aluminum models, each dropping down to $349. That's the lowest the entry-level model has ever gone at $50 off. That same discount is available on the 44mm aluminum models, too, taking their prices down to $379.

Unlike a lot of Apple Watch sales we've seen in the past, the popular Nike+ models are even included here with $50 off their regular prices. If you plan to use your Apple Watch for fitness tracking, these have some neat extra Nike-exclusive features and come with a sporty band. Higher-tier Apple Watch devices are also $50 off, such as cellular models and stainless steel versions so be sure to click through the options to find your favorite style.

Potentially the best part of this deal is the bundle offer with the Powerbeats Pro. Best Buy is offering $50 off the true wireless earphones when purchased at the same time as an Apple Watch Series 5. Given that these earphones are already $50 off there, you're actually saving $100 on their retail price with this offer. With all the money you save, you can snap up a bunch of these great Apple Watch accessories as well.

Apple Watch Series 5's biggest upgrade is its new always-on display. It allows you to check the time without a big arm movement, unlike previous models. There are other upgrades like a built-in compass, boosted 32GB storage, improved S5 processor, plus all of the health and fitness smarts of the previous-generation model. If you're unsure whether to upgrade from the Series 4 to the Series 5, check out our handy guide.