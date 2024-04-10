Best accessories for Apple Watch 2024

Make your Apple Watch even smarter!

Best Apple Watch accessories
Belkin Boost

The best accessories for Apple Watch are those that can make you look stylish, charge up your watch super quick, or just give you a good place to put your bands at the end of the day. It will likely depend on the type of user you are. If you like to go for a run, you may want a nice band that can handle all your adventures can throw at it. If you are a big fan of music, you might want an audio source to play it with. 

With there being three main types of Apple Watch out there — the SE line, Series set, and Ultra range, our list of the best accessories will focus more on the first two as they share the same sizes and are compatible with the same band types and more. However, if you are looking to charge your wearable or store your band, some of these accessories will work with all Apple Watch types. 

Here are the best accessories for Apple Watch right now.

Best 3-in-1 charger

Belkin BoostCharge Pro

(Image credit: Belkin)

1. Belkin BoostCharge Pro

Best 3-in-1 charger

Specifications

Amount of chargers:: 3
Fast Charging: Yes
Wattage: 20W
MagSafe compatible: Yes
Input voltage: 240 volts
Weight: 95g

Reasons to buy

+
Charges 3 things at once
+
Fast charging
+
Compact

Reasons to avoid

-
Pricey
-
No StandBy Mode

Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 wireless charger offers super speedy charging rates in a reasonably compact stand, all powered with just a single wire. It can be a bit of a dust magnet and can be somewhat cramped for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but these are only small downsides for an otherwise excellent device. 

If you are looking for a good place to put your Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods while you sleep, this is an excellent choice that will charge them all up super quickly. Being able to charge an iPhone at 15W, you are only taking a small hit from the 20W the standard wired charger works at, and it’s entirely wireless. Given it is entirely flat, Belkin’s charger can even be popped in a bag to go with you as you travel and it’s super sturdy so you don’t need to worry about it breaking. 

If you don’t mind losing a charging port and want something that looks a lot better, the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 charger is a little cheaper and looks like a sculpture. 

Best band for sports

Apple Watch Sport band

(Image credit: Apple)

2. Sport Band

Best band for sports

Specifications

Compatibility: Series 4 onwards
Material: Fluoroelastomer
Sizes: 41mm and 45mm

Reasons to buy

+
Great range of colors
+
Very durable design
+
Great for swimming

Reasons to avoid

-
Not as breathable as the loop
-
Takes a while to get used to

The Apple Watch Sport Band is a fluoroelastomer-based band that is both very durable and great for swimming, as it dries in no time. Similar to rubber in feel, it can take a little while to get used to, and having a strap that clicks into holes to fit around your wrist means you may end up with it feeling a little looser or tighter than you might want. 

However, once you are over those small growing pains, you are left with a band that is very unlikely to break as you exercise and can be cleaned super easily thanks to a material that doesn’t take in water. If you’re looking for a band that will serve you day to day but also fare well in the gym or at sea, this is an excellent choice thanks to its smart design and great material. 

As well as all of this, the Apple Watch Sport Band has a wide array of colors available and also tends to get new colors a few times a year. The new Sunshine yellow color is a particular winner and almost worth the upgrade for that lovely look alone. 

Best power bank

iValux watch charger

(Image credit: iValux)

3. iValux portable wireless charger

Best power bank

Specifications

Battery size: 1000mAh
Weight: 40g
Compatibility: All Series of Apple Watch

Reasons to buy

+
Super portable
+
Easy to use
+
Cheap

Reasons to avoid

-
Small charge capacity
-
Only charges the Apple Watch

When your Apple Watch dies, it essentially becomes a paperweight attached to your wrist. Luckily, with the ability to fully charge it in just over an hour, it doesn’t take very long to get your wearable back in business. iValux’s portable wireless charger has 1000mAh of charge, which is nearly double the Apple Watch Ultra 2, the best Apple Watch right now. Though this isn’t a huge amount of charge in raw figures, Apple Watches are relatively undemanding, which means you can get up to a few days worth of charge with just the portable charger. 

Being a simple keychain, it can be held with you at all times without even having to think about it. It also looks fairly inconspicuous. With a simple USB-C cable, it can be charged up and even has four handy LED lights to signify the level of battery. This makes it easy to charge up just before going out, whilst knowing how many charges you have left before you have to start charging it again. With built-in security features like short-circuit protection, over-current protection, and more, you never have to worry about carrying this tiny little charger around with you. 

If all of this isn’t quite enough for you, iValux offers the portable charger in a whole host of color options, like a sleek Black, eye-catching Blue, and a vibrant Rainbow color. If you find your Apple Watch running dry earlier than it should, this is a great solution. 

Best for audio

Airpods 3 With Case Right Earbud Lying In Front Of Case

(Image credit: Luke Filipowicz / iMore)

4. Apple AirPods 3

Best for audio

Specifications

Resistance: IPX3 water-resistance
Charging : Lightning

Reasons to buy

+
Fantastic connectivity
+
Super comfortable fit
+
Good sound quality

Reasons to avoid

-
No noise cancelling
-
No swappable ear tips
-
You can get the Pro for a similar price

The Apple AirPods 3 are not only super convenient but have excellent connectivity for linking to your other Apple devices and are also super comfortable. Doing away with the buds of most earphones, AirPods aren’t capable of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) like the more expensive AirPods Pro 2 range but also have an instantly comfortable fit. 

With a new contoured design, up to six hours of listening time out of a single charge, and spatial audio for dynamic head tracking, the AirPods 3 are an excellent audio source that can be hooked up to your Apple Watch, allowing you to move between tracks and change the volume in just a swipe. This is an excellent accessory for someone who likes to go running but might not have room on them for an iPhone. They can be popped in and can play music downloaded directly to your Apple Watch. They also have IPX4 water resistance, making them tackle sweat and water easily. 

If you have a bigger budget and really want ANC, you could opt to go up to the rather great AirPods Pro 2 but you also have to think about which fit suits you most. Bud tips aren’t for everyone. 

Best for storage

Watchband portfolio

(Image credit: von Holzhausen)

5. von Holzhausen The Watch Band Portfolio

Best for storage

Specifications

How many bands does it fit?: Six
Weight: 283g
Height: 6.5 inches
Width: 8.25 inches
Deth: 1.75 inches

Reasons to buy

+
Very premium feel
+
Room for tonnes of bands
+
Looks fantastic

Reasons to avoid

-
It's a good bit of money to hold bands
-
Not worth it if you only have one or two bands

Though the idea of a $99.95 device to hold Apple Watch bands in might feel a little extravagant, Von Holzhausen’s The Watchband Portfolio makes up for that price with an excellent look and feel. Made from Technik, a vegan leather alternative that can biodegrade in landfills, it has room for six Apple Watch bands, as well as two interior pockets and one exterior pocket. This means you could throw two chargers in it and even your Apple Watch when you aren’t using it. Alternatively, you could give yourself a room for some Apple Watch cases, to swap out on the fly. 

It is stain, crack, and water resistant, whilst being a third of the weight of the same size case made from Leather. Thanks to that special material, it can be easily cleaned with nothing but soap and water. It has a nice handle on the top to easily carry it around with you, whilst staying small enough to pop in a bag and go. If you have enough Apple Watch bands to take advantage of all that space and even want to display them on a table, this is the best way of doing so, thanks to its durable material and great look. Von Holzhausen even sells its own Apple Watch band, made in a fantastic-looking vegan leather. If you’re looking for an excuse to get a new band and want somewhere to store it, Von Holzhausen can sort out both of your problems. 

Best for travel

Moko storage box

(Image credit: Moko)

6. Moko storage box

Best for travel

Specifications

Weight: 100g
Materials: Polyurethan, Silicone
Special Features: Room for an Apple Watch charger

Reasons to buy

+
Great budget storage
+
Can be used to charge
+
Cute Look

Reasons to avoid

-
Can only hold Apple Watch and AirPods
-
Need to bring your own charger to charge

Moko’s storage box is an excellent choice for anyone looking to display their Apple Watch on their nightstand or take it with them on the go. With the exterior being made from a durable and wear-resistant PU material and the inside made from soft Silicone, it’s a case you can pop into a bag without any worries about breaking your Apple Watch while you do so. It’s a surprisingly cheap device that is excellent for when you want to travel with your Apple Watch without wearing it. If you find your Apple Watch to be uncomfortable on a flight, this is a solution that will ensure it stays safe throughout. 

As well as this, the box comes with the ability to pop an Apple Watch charger in the middle, meaning you can use to it display your Apple Watch while it charges overnight. Though it doesn’t have room for a spare band or two, it does have the capacity to pop a pair of AirPods in it. Assuming you will have your best iPhone in your pocket and the best Mac in your backpack, this is a great way to hold the rest of your Apple devices. With it coming in Black, Navy Blue, Rose Gold, and Space Gray, it looks pretty good to boot. 

Best colorful band

Apple Watch Solo Loop

(Image credit: Apple)

7. Solo Loop

Best colorful band

Specifications

Compatibility: Series 4 onwards
Material: Liquid Silicone Rubber
Sizes: 41mm and 45mm

Reasons to buy

+
One size fits all
+
Great look
+
Easy to put on

Reasons to avoid

-
Can't adjust size
-
Not as good for exercise

Apple’s Solo Loop is a great choice for anyone looking for a cheap Apple Watch band with a bit of color. Thanks to fantastic additions like Soft Mint, Pink, and Starlight, there’s a good array of options here that can go with nearly any Series line Apple Watch. One of the more interesting features of the Solo loop is the fact that it doesn’t have a buckle or pins to put one side of the band into the other. Instead, the material is designed to be stretched around your wrist. 

On the official Apple website, you can put in your wrist measurements to get given a number, which will determine your specific band size. This is both one of the biggest selling points of the band and the thing that will put some off. You can’t adjust the size too much after buying so have to be very comfortable in the size. As well as this, the fact that it holds to your skin means that it is less good for sports and general exercise than bands specifically designed for movement. The material is less breathable but great for day-to-day use. 

Best heart rate monitor

Polar H9 and iPhone

(Image credit: Polar)

8. Polar H9 heart rate monitor

Best heart rate monitor

Specifications

Sensors: ECG
Connectivity: Bluetooth, ANT+
Features: Machine Washable
Battery Life: 400 hours of training time

Reasons to buy

+
Cheap choice
+
Great battery life
+
Soft strap

Reasons to avoid

-
The H10 can be bought for just a little more
-
No built-in storage

If you’re looking for an affordable heart rate monitor that is more accurate than your Apple Watch, Polar’s H9 is an excellent choice with a comfortable and soft strap to go with it. The benefit of using a small coin battery means that you will never have to charge the heart rate monitor. After about 400 hours of use, it will need replacing but this is a cheap and easy fix that you won’t need to worry about for a long time. If you want to keep an eye on your heart rate and are a little unconvinced by the accuracy of Apple’s offering, the H9 is a really great choice at a good price point. 

Thanks to that price point, you can get the better Polar H10 model for not much more, especially when accounting for sales but this is a really great choice at its price and well worth the money. It doesn’t have built-in storage, which means you will be reliant on other tech like your iPhone or Apple Watch to store all that data but you will be doing that anyway if you pick it up to go with your Apple Watch. If you are someone who cares about fitness or you have a health condition you want to stay on top of, the H9 is worth getting on your radar. 

Best case

OtterBox All Day Watch case

(Image credit: OtterBox)

9. OtterBox All Day Case

Best case

Specifications

Compatibility: Series 7,8,9
Material: Tempered Gladd
Weight: 20g

Reasons to buy

+
Great price
+
Sturdy tempered glass front
+
Lots of color choices

Reasons to avoid

-
A little bulky
-
Doesn't protect the back of the watch

Otterbox’s Eclipse Apple Watch case is perfect for someone worried about scratching the front of their wearable. With a protected glass front and plastic bumpers to wrap around the digital crown and buttons, this not only looks great but is super sturdy. Thanks to that casing, it is entirely drop-proof and great if you find yourself bumping your Apple Watch off door frames or doors as you are out and about. If you haven’t gone for the rugged Ultra lineup of Apple Watches, this mimics a little bit of that security without the huge price point. 

The Eclipse comes in traditionally sleek colors like Black and Beige but also more vibrant and eye-catching themes like Yellow, Pink, and Rose. Paired up with the right band, this could really pop, making up for the bulkiness of having an extra case on your device. Thanks to that tempered glass top, the screen stays just as sensitive and responsive as it should. It is also super easy to remove and put back on again as it doesn’t require any real installation. You can pop it on and go about your day. 

Lots of incredible choices

You can always trust iMore. Our team of Apple experts have years of experience testing all kinds of tech and gadgets, so you can be sure our recommendations and criticisms are accurate and helpful. Find out more about how we test.

The best Apple Watch accessories enhance the wearable device experience. You can choose our favorite accessory, the multi-functional Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock that's priced right. For something different, consider the Moko Storage Box or von Holzhausen The Watch Band Portfolio. These accessories will bring you years of enjoyment. The only limit is your creativity and the size of your wallet!

If you're looking for a charger, a great-looking band, or a travel case, you've come to the right place! One or more likely several of the products on this list will prove useful if you love your Apple Watch.

