If Apple follows its usual cadence we can expect Apple Watch Series 6 to be announced later this year and while the rumors are focussed on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, I'm still excited. Last year saw the wearable finally get an always-on screen, so what's next? I'm hoping for smaller bezels and that's exactly what this concept shows us.

Shared by the ConceptsiPhone YouTube account, this new video follows the same format as the one Apple used to announce Apple Watch Series 5 and that's no bad thing. But everything changes when we get to see the bezels on this thing. Or, more accurately, the lack of them.

Check it out!