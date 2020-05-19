What you need to know
- Apple is likely to announce Apple Watch Series 6 later this year.
- A new concept shows us what that might look like.
- The bezel-free display is striking.
If Apple follows its usual cadence we can expect Apple Watch Series 6 to be announced later this year and while the rumors are focussed on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, I'm still excited. Last year saw the wearable finally get an always-on screen, so what's next? I'm hoping for smaller bezels and that's exactly what this concept shows us.
Shared by the ConceptsiPhone YouTube account, this new video follows the same format as the one Apple used to announce Apple Watch Series 5 and that's no bad thing. But everything changes when we get to see the bezels on this thing. Or, more accurately, the lack of them.
Check it out!
Apple is rumored to be adding anything from blood oxygen monitoring to new sleep tracking features when Apple Watch Series 6 and watchOS 7 roll around later this year. But I'll just be happy to see those bezels shrink. What say you, folks?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
