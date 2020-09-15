Listings for both the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE have been spotted on the B&H website ahead of today's Apple event by Adam Oram.

B&H's Apple Watch page has placeholders for both the Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 6, although there are no images attached to the listing.

Both links when clicked take users to a 'no results were found' search page. It is possible that B&H has let slip Apple's all-but-confirmed Watch lineup prior to the event today, however, there is also a possibility that B&H is simply placeholding for both products based on previous rumors. With Apple's event just a few hours away, we don't have long to find out.

How to watch the Apple event on Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, and more

Recent reports have suggested Apple will release both a new Apple Watch Series 6, alongside a cheaper Apple Watch SE, rumored to be very similar to the current Series 5 model. Apple Watch Series 6 is expected to feature a new color, as well as blood oxygen monitoring for health and exercise. We know very little else about the next Watch, but it seems as though this will we a less significant update.

Apple may also announce a new iPad Air at the September 15 event. Regarding iPhone, leaks unanimously suggest we will have to wait a few more weeks for the first look at iPhone 12.

Apple will hold it's next special event on Tuesday, September 15, beginning at 10 a.m. PDT. You can live stream the event from the Apple website or Apple Events app on Apple TV. Come back to iMore for the latest news before and after the event.