On Tuesday, September 15, we're likely to get our first look at the Apple Watch Series 6. Back in April, I wrote about the top four features I'd like to see on the company's next smartwatch. Since then, one of those features has been confirmed, while another is now heavily rumored. Two others might eventually happen on Apple Watch, but not on this year's model.

Wished for and received

Other smartwatches and fitness bands have long offered built-in sleep tracking. Thanks to iOS 14 and watchOS 7, we're about to see the same arrive on current Apple Watch models. The Apple Watch Series 6 will probably have specific hardware features that allow for even better sleep tracking, however. Part of this could be tied to the long-rumored blood oxygen monitor that could be coming to the new wearable device.

Third, on my original wish list, a blood oxygen monitor could feasibly show signs of sleep apnea. Sp02 monitors are already built into some wearables on the market now, including Fitbit's Ionic and Versa smartwatches.

Closer, but not yet a reality

I received a Montblanc Summit 2+ smartwatch for review purchases. The watch runs Google Wear, which means it offers third-party faces, which is something Cupertino has yet to bring to watchOS. In watchOS 7, however, Apple might be laying the groundwork for this to happen eventually.

The latest watchOS update includes the ability to share and create various versions of the same Watch face with different third-party complications. Might this be a step in the right direction for developers to create watch faces? Let's hope so!

Giving it a chance

Earlier this year, leaker Jon Prosser said Apple was looking to bring "mental health capabilities" to Apple Watch as early as this fall. Today, it looks like Apple Watch Series 6 could make the feature a reality. In doing so, the wearable device could be able to detect an ongoing panic attack.

Initially, I was not too fond of this idea because various factors determine whether someone is having an attack. And yet, I'm not withholding judgment until I see the would-be feature in action. If it truly works, excellent. If it's more gimmick, I'll certainly let you know.

Not this year

Since being diagnosed as a Type-2 diabetic in 2018, I've been hoping Apple would bring blood sugar monitoring to a future Apple Watch. That may still happen, but not on the Apple Watch Series 6. Perhaps we'll see the technology in 2021, 2022, or beyond.

Something creative isn't asking too much

Don't get me wrong; I mostly love my Apple Watch Series 5. And yet, it looks nearly the same as my previous Apple Watch Series 4, and strikingly similar to previous models. Though I don't expect a complete design revamp to Apple Watch this year, it would be nice to see something change externally that would make it a little bit unique. Perhaps a two-tone model or a slightly different shade of gold or space gray aluminum? What about an Apple Watch with a uniquely colored digital crown?

Tick-Tock

Apple's special event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. PDT on Tuesday, September 15. You can follow the event from the Apple website and through the Apple Special Events app on Apple TV. Be sure to visit iMore often before, during, and after the event for full coverage.

What do you hope Apple announces next week?