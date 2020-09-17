Apple Watch Series 6 will be the first to offer a blood oxygen sensor and according to an updated support document, Apple's wearable will enable that feature for all users. Or, at least, the vast majority.

Whereas Apple's ECG functionality requires local health authorities to sign off on it – which is why it isn't available to everyone – that doesn't appear to be the case with blood oxygen sensing. As a result, the feature is good to go in a whole bunch of countries.

The full list of countries that will support Apple Watch Series 6's blood oxygen sensor include: