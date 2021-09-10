What you need to know
- Apple is expected to unveil its new Apple Watch next week alongside iPhone 13.
- A new report says Apple has resolved previously rumored supply chain issues.
- The device will reportedly launch in September with a new design.
A new report says that the Apple Watch Series 7 is back on track for a September launch, according to supply chain analyst and insider Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a note seen by iMore Kuo says that Apple has resolved issues of panel module quality, and that main supplier Luxshare will start mass shipments in mid-to-late September. Kuo says shipments of the Watch will grow significantly this year.
The note further reiterates that Apple Watch Series 7 will be a "significant design change", the biggest in Apple Watch history. Leaks and renders point to a new squared-off design reminiscent of the iPhone 12, along with reports of larger screen sizes of 41mm and 45mm respectively that should make it the best Apple Watch ever.
Kuo's report also further notes some of the specific issues caused by the supply chain problems, namely flickering and insensitive touch screens, something to keep an eye on following release.
Apple is expected to unveil its new Apple Watch alongside the iPhone 13 and AirPods 3 at its California Streaming event next Tuesday. The iPhone is reportedly getting some pretty cool camera upgrades and a new 120Hz display for the Pro models, as well as a new A15 processor for snappier running.
Ming-Chi Kuo is one of the most respected names in the business when it comes to leaking Apple products, and despite an imperfect track record has proven a very high level of access and insight regarding Apple's future products.
