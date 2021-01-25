Apple Watch Series 7 will include a new blood sugar sensor according to a report coming out of ET News.

Interestingly, the report says that Apple isn't the only one that will be adding such a feature, with a new Samsung Galaxy Watch set to gain a blood glucose monitor as well.

Samsung Electronics will be equipped with a blood glucose measurement function in the new smart watch 'Galaxy Watch 4' (tentative name) to be introduced in the second half of this year. It is a no-blood sampling method that detects the level of glucose in the blood without blood collection using an optical sensor, and is expected to contribute to the health management of the general public as well as diabetics

Apple is said to be "focusing on ensuring reliability and stability prior to making the technology available." Apple is likely to announce Apple Watch Series 7 towards the end of this year, meaning it doesn't have all that much time to get the feature locked in.

While the most obvious use for a blood glucose monitor is to help diabetics keep track of their sugar levels, everyone can benefit from gaining as much knowledge about their body as possible. Apple added blood oxygen monitoring to Apple Watch Series 6, while the ECG feature was already there and has been present for a couple of years now. The more sensors Apple can add, the more information people will be able to gather about their body and health.