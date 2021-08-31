A new report claims Apple Watch Series 7 could be delayed due to production issues caused by its complex design.

Nikkei Asia reports:

Production of the upcoming Apple Watch has been delayed in large part due to the complicated designs of the new smartwatch, Nikkei Asia has learned. Manufacturers of Apple Watch 7, as the device is expected to be called, began small-scale production last week but encountered critical challenges in reaching satisfactory production performance, multiple people familiar with the situation said.

According to the report, three sources said that "disappointing" production quality could be attributed to the complexity of design, with rumors of a big design overhaul to this year's model. Nikkei says production has been temporarily halted whilst Apple try to sort out the issue with suppliers.

The report notes rumored expected features include blood pressure measurement, with components for this and water resistance increasing the challenge, one source told the outlet that all assemblers are facing the same issues and that Apple has also asked some component suppliers to delay shipments of parts to assemblers:

"Apple and its suppliers are working around the clock trying to solve the issues, but currently it is hard to tell when the mass production could begin," one of the people added. Apple previously planned to put Apple Watch 7 into mass production around mid-September, another person said, and the engineering team is working to minimize delays.

Nikkei claims that Apple was supposed to unveil the watch alongside iPhone 13, however, the report says the development could affect Apple's shipment plans for its best ever Apple Watch, leaving some hope that the announcement might not be impacted by the delay.

The news could be a huge blow to Apple's fall release schedule which reportedly includes a new iPad mini, iPad, mini-LED MacBook Pro, and new AirPods 3.