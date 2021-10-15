Apple has confirmed that any USB-C PD charger rated 5W or more will fast charge the new Apple Watch Series 7. That means that the majority of people won't need to buy a new charger — any old USB-C charger they have should do the trick.

The news comes after Apple published a new support document outlining the situation at a time when Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders are arriving in some parts of the world. Apple says that all of its chargers rated 18W or above are good for fast charging the new wearable, while any third-party charger from 5W upwards has the green light.

With fast charge, your Apple Watch Series 7 battery level can go from 0 percent to 80 percent in about 45 minutes. Fast charging requires an Apple USB-C Magnetic Fast Charging Cable. This cable has aluminum around the magnetic charger and a USB-C connector. You also need one of these power adapters: Apple 18W, 20W, 29W, 30W, 61W, 87W, or 96W USB-C Power Adapter

A comparable third-party USB-C power adapter that supports USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) of 5W or greater

The news means that people might not necessarily need to rush out to buy a new USB-C charger — the chances are good that whatever USB-C charger they have currently will do the job just fine.

