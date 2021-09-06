What you need to know
- Apple will reportedly announce Apple Watch Series 7 this month, despite rumors of delays.
- A new report says the watches might ship in small quantities while some models might not be available straight away.
- There have been recent reports that the new Apple Watch design is causing manufacturing problems for Apple's suppliers.
Apple will announce the new Apple Watch Series 7 this month, but you might struggle to pick one up. That's according to a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Writing in the weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman says he expects Apple to announce the new watch this month — despite recent reports that manufacturing issues could cause a delay.
I'm led to believe that we'll see an announcement during the usual September event alongside the iPhone, but there will be a mix of the models shipping late or in small quantities.
As Gurman also notes, manufacturing issues normally mean that the announcement of a new product is pushed back, but that isn't thought to be the case in his instance. Instead, it seems more likely that Apple will announce the product and deal with low availability in its stores instead.
The new Apple Watch Series 7 will come in new 41mm and 45mm sizes while a boxy, flat-sided design. It will undoubtedly be the best Apple Watch the company has ever made — but it looks increasingly likely that buying on might be problematic. At least initially.
Apple may decide to launch some versions of the Apple Watch refresh this month, holding others back. Alternatively, we could see all products announced simultaneously, but limited stocks available. With Apple expected to hold an event within two weeks, we might get some answers sooner rather than later.
