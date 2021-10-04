Preorders for the new Watch will begin at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, October 8 in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and more than 50 other countries and regions.

The Apple Watch Series 7 officially arrives on October 15, with preorders set to begin this Friday, October 8. The new wearable device, announced last month alongside the iPhone 13 series, offers a larger, more advanced display than its predecessors, although its internals remain largely the same.

With more rounded corners and a refractive edge, the new Watch offers a display with 20% more screen area than the Apple Watch Series 6 and 50% more screen area than the Apple Watch Series 3 while barely expanding the dimensions of the Watch itself. And just 1.7 mm thin, the wearable device offers borders reduced by 40%. In addition, the Apple Watch Series 7 includes a user interface optimized for the larger display, a new QWERTY keyboard, and two fresh watch faces, Contour and Modular Duo.

Finally, although the new Watch offers the same 18-hour battery life as its predecessor, it charges 33% faster. The aluminum Apple Watch Series 7 version comes in midnight, starlight, green, a new blue, and (PRODUCT)RED.

The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399 and will be available through the Apple website, Apple Store app, and Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers. Additionally, customers can buy Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular) directly from apple.com/store or at an Apple Store and get $100 back when they activate it with T-Mobile/Sprint or Verizon.