Hello and welcome back to another week in the world of Apple news. This past week was the 10th anniversary of the passing of Steve Jobs — may he RIP. Honestly, as much as I continue to enjoy my Apple products, everything just seemed much better when Jobs was at the helm. It had a certain nuance to it, you know? This past week, we also had a major Facebook outage, which affected not just Facebook but also Instagram and WhatsApp. In fact, a lot of things seemed to not work on Monday. However, I found it a little refreshing, if I'm going to be honest. I was much more productive throughout the outage because I simply didn't have any reason to be distracted, aside from Twitter. It was a nice break. However, the great Facebook outage of 2021 also showed how Facebook is pretty much too big at this point — while it may not be true in the U.S., other countries depend on WhatsApp for communication with friends and family, and well, that wasn't possible for about six hours. I yearn for the days when Facebook wasn't involved with pretty much anything and everything, but alas, here we are. Regardless, I could use more Facebook breaks, I suppose. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Moving into Apple-related news, the Apple Watch Series 7 preorders went up this past Friday, and boy, did they go fast. I personally have zero interest in the Series 7, as I've been massively disappointed with what we got this year. No major redesign, battery life is still the same, and no new health sensors of any kind. To me, there is nothing worth upgrading for from my Titanium Series 5. Hopefully, the Series 8 next year will be worth upgrading for. Still, if you have been using a Series 3 or older, then the Series 7 is a worthy upgrade. I just hope you managed to get your order in on time because I heard they went fast! We'll have a full review of the Series 7 for you in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.