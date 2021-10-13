The Apple Watch Series 7 is coming out on Friday, and as usual, the first round of creators have got their hands on Apple's latest timepiece. Here's what they thought.

iJustine

You tweak. You make the screen a bit bigger, you make the charger a bit faster and, most of all, you don't really mess with a good thing.

Rene Ritchie

Krystal Lora

The Apple Watch Series 7 feels more like the "Apple Watch 6S", but it's a big leap if you have an older watch.

Forget that much-rumoured redesign, the Apple Watch Series 7 has plenty to cement its top smartwatch status, thanks to a larger display and faster charging skills

A bigger screen and faster charging are nice, but not reasons to upgrade

To put it plainly: The Apple Watch Series 7 is slightly better than its predecessor. There aren't any new health sensors. The price hasn't dropped. And at 18 hours, the watch's daylong battery life is still relatively short.

Justin Tse