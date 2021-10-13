What you need to know
- The Apple Watch Series 7 comes out on Friday.
- The first reviews, unboxings, and impressions are in.
The Apple Watch Series 7 is coming out on Friday, and as usual, the first round of creators have got their hands on Apple's latest timepiece. Here's what they thought.
MKBHD:
iJustine
TechCrunch
You tweak. You make the screen a bit bigger, you make the charger a bit faster and, most of all, you don't really mess with a good thing.
UrAvgConsumer
Rene Ritchie
Krystal Lora
CNET
The Apple Watch Series 7 feels more like the "Apple Watch 6S", but it's a big leap if you have an older watch.
GQ
Forget that much-rumoured redesign, the Apple Watch Series 7 has plenty to cement its top smartwatch status, thanks to a larger display and faster charging skills
The Verge
A bigger screen and faster charging are nice, but not reasons to upgrade
WSJ
To put it plainly: The Apple Watch Series 7 is slightly better than its predecessor. There aren't any new health sensors. The price hasn't dropped. And at 18 hours, the watch's daylong battery life is still relatively short.
Justin Tse
Engadget
