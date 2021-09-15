The newly announced Apple Watch Series 7 is unlikely to be any faster than the outgoing Apple Watch Series 6 thanks to the news that the pair share the same System in Package (SiP.)

The heart of the Apple Watch, the SiP is the equivalent of the A-series chips we see in iPhones and other devices. While Apple does tend to refresh the SIP with each new Apple Watch, it isn't unheard of for it to recycle older ones. That's the case here, as spied by developer Steve Troughton Smith when diving into Xcode.

There is a reason Apple didn’t talk about the Apple Watch Series 7 CPU this year…



…and it’s because it’s the exact same as last year’s Series 6 👀 In fact it doesn’t even get a new model number, it’s effectively just a chassis tweak pic.twitter.com/mLsTNkdTNO — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) September 15, 2021

Apple appears to be reusing the S6 chip that powered Apple Watch Series 6 and, as a result, is unlikely to load apps any faster than the older Apple Watch. That's a shame, but not a deal-breaker — the new wearable still offers a bigger display and battery improvements. If you're looking for the best Apple Watch available, Apple Watch Series 7 is very much it.

However, following disappointment caused by leaks that turned out to be incorrect, some are using this as another reason to call the new watch a disappointment. I feel that new display could be a bigger deal than most realize, but we'll all need to see these things in the flesh to know for sure. With Apple not announcing when the new watches will go on sale, there's no telling when that will actually be.

Apple announced Apple Watch Series 7 during its California Streaming event — the same event also saw the arrival of iPhone 13 and much more.