Apple Watch Series 7 could come in two new sizes, 41mm and 45mm, according to a new rumor.

Information shared to Weibo states:

I vaguely think that this year's Apple Series Series 7 has two models in sizes 41mm and 45mm, with the old and new straps universal

According to Uncle Pan, the Apple Watch will grow by 1mm in size for each design. However, with rumors that Apple might adopt a slightly different design, this could simply indicate a larger display in a watch with relatively similar-sized housing. According to previous leaks from Jon Prosser:

New renders, based on leaked information, claim to show what that new wearable will look like. And it's a big departure. As the images show, Apple Watch Series 7 looks set to do away with the curved sides we've seen since Apple Watch first arrived. They'll be replaced with a squared-off design, says Jon Prosser, giving the wearable a much more boxy look.

Both Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman also report a new design is on the way. It is also expected that Apple will include a faster internal processor, and maybe even a new rugged model.

According to the same source, there will not be any new colors of Apple Watch available this year. Apple is also expected to release a new iPhone 13, expected to be its best iPhone, in September.