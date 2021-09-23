What you need to know
- The Apple Watch Series 7 supports 60.5GHz wireless data transfer.
- The finding came from an FCC filing.
- It is currently unclear what the technology is used for.
The Apple Watch Series 7 has another feature that Apple forgot to mention during its keynote presentation last week.
As reported by MacRumors, a recent filing with the FCC reveals that the Apple Watch Series 7 support 60.5GHz wireless data transfers. While this might sound like some kind of technology that could be used for data transfer between the Apple Watch and the iPhone, it appears that it may be reserved for Apple employees.
According to the report, the technology is only activated when the watch is placed on a proprietary dock.
The filings indicate that the 60.5GHz module is only activated when the Apple Watch is placed on a proprietary magnetic dock with a corresponding 60.5GHz module, but this dock will likely be reserved for use by Apple employees. For example, it's possible that Apple Stores might use the dock to wirelessly restore an Apple Watch, and if so, it will be interesting to see if Series 7 models still have a hidden diagnostic port for wired connectivity.
The dock has a model number of A2687 and it is powered by a USB-C port, according to the filings, which were first spotted by Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O'Malley. The filings were submitted in late August and made available last week.
You can read the entire filing with the FCC
Apple Watch Series 7 FCC Fi... by MacRumors
It's currently unclear when the Apple Watch Series 7 will launch. Apple announced it at their "California Streaming" event last week, but said that the new watch will see a release "later this fall."
