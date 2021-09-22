The newest one Apple Watch Series 7 Last year's model Apple Watch Series 6 The Apple Watch Series 7 is a minimal upgrade on the inside, but the new larger display with thinner bezels looks gorgeous. While it has the same battery life as last year's model, the Series 7 has a USB-C charging cable included in the box that charges the watch up to 33% faster, so you'll spend less time juicing up than before. Plus, the aluminum finish is available in five colors. From $399 at Apple (not available yet) Pros Larger screen

Thinner bezels

USB-C Charging cord

Fast-charging

41mm and 45mm sizes Cons Battery life isn't longer

Can't order yet The Apple Watch Series 6 is still a reliable and excellent Apple Watch. With all the features you love, like an always-on display, blood oxygen sensor, ECG app, and more, it isn't missing any major features compared to the Series 7. Although it doesn't have a new larger display and still uses the same old case size — 40mm and 41mm — you can actually order the Apple Watch Series 6 right now and maybe even find some great deals. From $399 at Apple Pros Always-on display

Blood oxygen sensor Cons Thicker bezels

smaller screen

No fast charging

The Apple Watch Series 7 doesn't have an official release date yet, and by all indications, it's pretty similar to last year's model. The most significant difference is the Apple Watch Series 7 has a bigger screen and thinner bezels, making the Apple Watch Series 6 screen look smaller side-by-side. Not to mention that the Series 7 comes in two slightly bigger case sizes — 41mm and 45mm — making the device just a bit bigger than the Series 6. However, there are no new sensors on the latest Apple Watch that improve fitness tracking or other health data like we've seen Apple include in newer models in the past, meaning the Series 6 still has all the features you want.

Apple Watch Series 7 vs. Series 6: How do they compare?

The size difference is undoubtedly the most significant change between the Apple Watch Series 7 and its predecessor, and when you start to break it down, you'll realize how similar the two models are this time around. Let's just say the Series 7 has a few tricks up its sleeve to make it slightly more compelling.

Apple Watch Series 7 Apple Watch Series 6 Price From $399 From $399 Case sizes 41mm and 45mm 40mm and 44mm U1 chip Yes Yes Always-on display Yes Yes Fast charging Yes no Colors Midnight, Starlight, Green, Blue, (PRODUCT)RED Silver, Space Gray, Blue, Gold, (PRODUCT)RED Finishes Aluminium, stainless steels, and titanium Aluminium, stainless steels, and titanium

The Apple Watch Series 7 will undoubtedly replace the Series 6 when it finally launches and likely become the best Apple Watch you can buy, but do you need to upgrade if you have a Series 6? The spec sheet between the two looks pretty neck-and-neck, but a few new features on the Apple Watch Series7 are worth diving into deeper.

Apple Watch Series 7 vs. Series 6: Bigger screen means a few new goodies

I've mentioned a couple of times that a larger screen and thinner bezels are the biggest change for the Apple Watch Series 7, but what exactly does that allow the Series 7 to do that the Series 6 can't? Here are a few details you should know about the bigger screen.

Access to a new keyboard

Source: Apple

Due to its enhanced screen, the Apple Watch Series 7 will have access to a full QWERTY keyboard that can be tapped or swiped using QuickPath to compose text on your wrist. Plus, the Series 7 will also display two new font sizes, thanks to its larger display.

New watch faces

The Dynamic Contour face features on the watch face numbers located along the outside of the screen will animate when raising the Apple Watch.

While the Modular face isn't new, it now can show more information due to the bigger screen size. So, the Modular Duo face will allow you to have two places for big complications that give you more detailed information.

Apple Watch Series 7 vs. Series 6: Should you upgrade?

If you bought an Apple Watch Series 6 last year, you don't need to upgrade to the Series 7 unless you absolutely must have the bigger screen. With no new major features coming in Apple's latest smartwatch, it's hard to recommend the upgrade.

That being said, the ability to fast-charge, type better, and have a bigger screen is certainly compelling, and when the Apple Watch Series 7 launches this fall, it will no doubt become the best Apple Watch.

If you're in the market for a new watch right now, I won't blame you for opting to buy an Apple Watch Series 6, as you can find some great deals on prices. If you like saving money and don't feel like waiting around for the Apple Watch Series 7 to launch, the Apple Watch Series 6 will still be an excellent watch to have on your wrist for a few years.

Coming this fall Apple Watch Series 7 Bigger, brighter, slightly better The bigger screen does look great and gives the Series 7 the ability to have a full QWERTY keyboard on your wrist. Yet, there aren't any new sensors or standout features to really wow us. A faster charge is a welcome addition, even though the battery life is still only about 18 hours. From $399 at Apple

Last year's model Apple Watch Series 6 Mostly the same as the new model This is still the best Apple Watch you can buy right now, and even though it will be replaced when the Series 7 launches, it isn't missing any standout features. Plus, you can find some discounts on prices and order one today, so it's not a bad choice if you're in the market for a new Apple Watch. From $399 at Apple

From $320 at Amazon