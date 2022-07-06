Apple Inc. plans its largest smartwatch display to date, a bigger battery, and a rugged metal casing as part of the upcoming Apple Watch geared toward extreme sports athletes, according to people with knowledge of the plans.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman , Apple is planning to launch an "extreme sports" edition of the Apple Watch Series 8 this fall. It will be a completely new edition added to the Apple Watch lineup and debut alongside the standard Apple Watch Series 8 and update to the Apple Watch SE.

The display of the rugged version will be increased to almost two inches diagonally, a seven percent increase of the current largest size. The report says that the resolution of the new display will be 410 by 502 pixels.

It's currently unclear exactly what kind of metal Apple will use in the rugged edition of the watch, but it's likely to be a lighter material since it is being marketed toward extreme sports users. It's also unclear what kind of boost in battery life users can expect.

Gurman goes on to say that the standard Apple Watch Series 8 and update to the Apple Watch SE will both retain their current screen sizes.

The new Apple Watch edition will certainly be a hit for anyone who has beaten the crap out of their current watch doing more extreme sports or needing extended battery life for things like hiking, backpacking, and marathons. The company is certainly targeting the segment of smartwatch owners who currently opt for other brands like Garmin.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to be announced alongside the iPhone 14 at an event in September.

