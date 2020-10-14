The Fitbit Versa 2 may be Fitbit's 2019 smartwatch, but it's still a capable device. More importantly, it's much more affordable than both of Apple's new watches, while still providing similar functionality. And it's more affordable still this Prime Day, when you can get the Versa 2 for almost 30% off at Amazon.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is great, packed with great features for monitoring your health, delivering notifications, and using apps. But there's no denying that it's more expensive than a lot of its competition. If you're interested in something like the Apple Watch, but not willing to shell out the $399 for it (or the $279 for the Apple Watch SE), Fitbit might have a great alternative.

Track your heart rate and other fitness stats, get notifications from your phone, and even use Alexa with this budget-friendly smartwatch from Fitbit.

The Fitbit Versa 2 is a full-fledged smartwatch from Fitbit, a company perhaps better known for its dedicated fitness trackers. It comes in a selection of watch/band color combinations, and pairs with your smartphone to share data to the Fitbit app and control other apps. Fitbit also claims you can get more than six days of battery life out of the Versa.

Despite being more than a fitness tracker, the Versa 2 hasn't left its roots behind. The watch features a heart rate monitor for 24/7 tracking, and you'll get a readout of your current heart rate, as well as your steps for the day on the watch face. Of course, you can also track your workouts on the watch, and check the vital stats from those on the watch. It's also swim-proof, meaning you can take it into the pool with you, and it'll also track your swimming.

Beyond fitness, the Fitbit Versa 2 is a full-fledged smartwatch. You can store and play music, connect the watch to wireless headphones, use apps like Spotify or Pandora, and even make payments at NFC terminals. You'll also be able to get your phone's notifications through the watch if you want. If you have a need for a virtual assistant, Alexa is built-in, though you might need an app installed on your phone to use it.

It's not as robust as the Apple Watch, but the Fitbit Versa 2 is a capable little smartwatch, and its something you should consider picking up on sale this Prime Day.