If there's one thing that can take the shine off getting a new toy — I mean super important business phone — it's having features that did work before, not work anymore. That's the situation Apple created with the infamous bug that causes iPhone 13 to not be unlocked by Apple Watches. And it's a doozy.

Quite what Apple broke isn't clear, nor is it obvious why some people seem to be able to do the thing just fine. But plenty of people, including yours truly, haven't had their Apple Watch unlock their iPhone since Friday — and it's surprising how much I miss that feature when walking around a store while wearing a mask. Of course, if Apple had put Touch ID into this thing it wouldn't matter — but that's a conversation for another time.

This is, undoubtedly, a bug that shouldn't have found its way into a shipping iPhone or iOS 15, whichever is causing the problem. I didn't see any reports of this happening during the iOS 15 beta program and as far as I can tell, it's a problem only afflicting iPhone 13 handsets. So Apple broke something somewhere and only for those who went out and bought new hardware. That's a bit of a kick in the teeth, to be sure.

I'm usually one of the first people to suggest Apple's quality control isn't what it should be and I've done that plenty over the last 72 hours. But there's light at the end of the tunnel and Apple should be commended for that — as it should be for the support document it published on Sunday. Think of it as a mea culpa in support document form, if you will.