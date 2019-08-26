Tim Cook today announced that Apple will lend a helping hand to help fight the fires devastating the Amazon rainforest in Latin America. Apple will be donating to the relief efforts to preserve and restore the forest (via 9to5Mac ).

It’s devastating to see the fires and destruction ravaging the Amazon rainforest, one of the world’s most important ecosystems. Apple will be donating to help preserve its biodiversity and restore the Amazon’s indispensable forest across Latin America.

As Cook pointed out, the Amazon rainforest is an intregal part of Latin America's ecosystem. There's not telling the type of longterm damage these fires could have displacing thousands of animal species. That's not even including the carbon dioxide the fires are releasing into the atmosphere.

The fires have been burning for a few weeks now across Latin America. In Brazil alone, over 79,500 fires have occurred destroying thousands of acres of forest.

Like most places, the Amazon rainforest battles through annual fires flamed by the dry season. However, this year has been particularly awful. The number of fires are up 85% compared to last year.