Apple will donate money to help Hurricane Ida relief and recovery efforts

Apple CEO Tim Cook has today tweeted that his thoughts are with "everyone in Hurricane Ida's path" and went on to say the company will be "donating to relief and recovery efforts on the ground."

Hurricane Ida made landfall over the weekend and has battered Louisiana ever since.

Our thoughts are with everyone in Hurricane Ida’s path, especially those sheltering in Louisiana, and we’re grateful for the first responders who are helping keep communities safe. Apple will be donating to relief and recovery efforts on the ground. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 30, 2021

Tim Cook's tweets didn't say how much Apple will be donating to the relief efforts and the company did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.