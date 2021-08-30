Apple will donate money to help Hurricane Ida relief and recovery efforts

Apple CEO Tim Cook has today tweeted that his thoughts are with "everyone in Hurricane Ida's path" and went on to say the company will be "donating to relief and recovery efforts on the ground."
Hurricane Ida made landfall over the weekend and has battered Louisiana ever since.
Tim Cook's tweets didn't say how much Apple will be donating to the relief efforts and the company did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.
More than one million homes are currently without power, according to President Biden, with it likely to take weeks before supplies are restored. A major disaster has been declared, with the BBC noting that will allow extra funds to be released to aid rescue and recovery efforts throughout the state.
It made landfall on Sunday south of New Orleans as a category four hurricane - meaning it would cause severe damage to buildings, trees and power lines. As it moves inland, Ida's winds have dropped to 95mph (153km/h), meaning it is now a category one storm.
Blow-away Apple Watch Series 7 renders show stunning redesign
A big new Apple Watch refresh is on the way and these new renders will definitely whet the appetite.
Apple TV+ brings Jon Stewart back to our screens on September 30
Apple TV+ has today confirmed that Jon Steward will come back to our screens on September 30, when the first season of The Problem With Jon Stewart makes its debut.
Report: Apple Watch Series 7 gets new watch faces but no new health sensors
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman confirms Apple Watch Series 7 will be bigger but don't expect new sensors as well.
Keep an eye on the front door with the best HomeKit video doorbells
HomeKit video doorbells are a great way to keep an eye on those precious packages at your front door. While there are just a few to choose from, these are the best HomeKit options available.