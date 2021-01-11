As reported by AppleInsider, JP Morgan predicts that Apple's rumored electric car will be fully autonomous and that Apple will begin manufacturing the vehicle itself towards the end of the 2020s.

In an investor note seen by the outlet, lead analyst Samik Chatterjee says that Apple will "go big or go home" with its autonomous vehicle.

Chatterjee expects the Cupertino tech giant to adopt a "go big or go home" approach. He expects Apple to look to control the pace of innovation to differentiate the "Apple Car" and position it in the growth market of battery electric vehicles (BEV) that are fully autonomous.

Echoing similar thoughts from Morgan Stanley, Chatterjee says that Apple recognizes the auto industry as an enormous growth opportunity that could dwarf its smartphone business.