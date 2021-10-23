What you need to know
- Apple Card recently offered 6% Daily Cash instead of the usual 3%.
- The company has confirmed this rate was given out in error.
- Despite this, it will honor the rate for those who were given it.
Apple has confirmed that Apple Card users who got 6% Daily Cash instead of 3% in error will have the rate honored.
Earlier this week Apple Card users noted they were being offered a 6% daily Cash rate, applied to all purchases made on Apple Card. The company now says this was not supposed to happen, but that anyone who bought something on the rate will get their 6%. In an email Apple stated:
You may have noticed that a recent Apple purchase was eligible for 6% Daily Cash instead of the standard 3% Daily Cash.
This was an error due to a system issue, however, in addition to the 3% Daily Cash that you already received for this purchase, we will be providing you with a one-time credit for an additional 3% Daily Cash back — totaling 6% Daily Cash for that purchase.
You'll see the one-time credit appear as a Balance Adjustment in the Wallet app. This will also appear on your October monthly statement.
As a reminder, future purchases at Apple are eligible for and will earn unlimited 3% Daily Cash. If you have any questions, contact an Apple Card specialist.
Apple has offered 6% Daily Cash in the past as limited-time offers, however the rate is usually 3%. This could mean that some lucky customers might get up to 6% back if they've bought any of Apple's recently-announced new products using their card, such as the iPhone 13, or the new MacBook Pro (2021), the company's recently-announced best MacBook.
Apple announces App Store changes in wake of Epic Games ruling
Apple has updated its App Store guidelines with some big changes for developers in the wake of the Epic Games ruling and criticism about its App Store.
Epic Games files opposition to Apple appeal in App Store case
Epic Games has filed an opposition to Apple's motion to stop an injunction that would force changes to the way it handles payments on the App Store.
Best games to play first on the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack
N64 and Sega Genesis games make up some of the best games of all time. But which ones are the very best to play on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack?
Combine your wallet and iPhone with a handy wallet accessory
MagSafe has opened new doors to iPhone wallets. Now there are many different wallet accessories to help you lighten up your daily load.