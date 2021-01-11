As reported by analytics firm Counterpoint Research, the 5nm chip market will continue to see fast expansion in 2021 as companies like Apple continue to invest in the technology and implement processors into more and more devices.

The firm predicts that shipment volumes of 5nm chips will account for 5% of 12-inch wafers, a four percent increase from last year. They also say that Apple will be the largest customer of 5nm chips as the company expands the devices using 5nm processors, including its new iPhones, Macs, and potentially its next iPad Pro lineup.