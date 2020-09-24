What you need to know
- Apple is selling Apple Watch Series 6 with a new Solo Loop band.
- People are struggling to order the right size for the non-adjustable band.
- Apple previously told customers to return the whole order. But things are changing.
Alongside Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, Apple also announce some new bands last week. Both of those bands are causing problems in terms of sizing, however, with people ordering a size that's too big more often than not. After initially telling everyone to send their whole order back for exchange, Apple has now reversed course. At least, that's according to leaker Jon Prosser.
Tweeting overnight, Prosser says that Apple has now decided that it will send out a free Apple Watch Sport Band that can tide people over while they wait for their replacement band to be sent out. Given the lack of availability right now, Apple seems to want to make sure people have a band that they can at least wear while they wait for their order to be sorted out properly.
However, while Prosser says the band will be sent out, it isn't yet clear whether the Sport Band will need to be returned to Apple once a replacement Solo Loop has been sent out. If not, this could turn out to be a way to get a free Sport Band out of Apple.
Let's hope nobody abuses all of this if that turns out to be the case.
