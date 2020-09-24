Alongside Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, Apple also announce some new bands last week. Both of those bands are causing problems in terms of sizing, however, with people ordering a size that's too big more often than not. After initially telling everyone to send their whole order back for exchange, Apple has now reversed course. At least, that's according to leaker Jon Prosser.

Tweeting overnight, Prosser says that Apple has now decided that it will send out a free Apple Watch Sport Band that can tide people over while they wait for their replacement band to be sent out. Given the lack of availability right now, Apple seems to want to make sure people have a band that they can at least wear while they wait for their order to be sorted out properly.

Just call Apple — if it’s your first Apple Watch order, they’ll send a replacement Sport band (traditional style) in surf blue or cactus colors. pic.twitter.com/JtJmxnMXZp — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 23, 2020

However, while Prosser says the band will be sent out, it isn't yet clear whether the Sport Band will need to be returned to Apple once a replacement Solo Loop has been sent out. If not, this could turn out to be a way to get a free Sport Band out of Apple.

They’ll certainly make sure you get your Solo Loop band — but due to the limited quantities right now, they’ll give you a traditional Sport band to hold you over. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 23, 2020

Let's hope nobody abuses all of this if that turns out to be the case.