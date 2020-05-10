It appears that more Apple Stores are set to reopen to customers this week. Reported by 9to5Mac, all four of Apple's retail locations in Switzerland will reopen on Tuesday, May 12th.

The stores will be following the same policies put in place at locations that have already opened in other parts of the world. Those policies have been put into place to encourage social distancing, online shopping, and keep both customers and employees safe. Those policies include:

Initial focus on service and support

Customers are encouraged to shop online

Walk-in customers may experience delays

Number of customers limited to maintain distancing

Reduced store operating hours

Masks must be worn inside

Contactless temperature checks required before entry

Display devices cleaned regularly

Today at Apple sessions paused

The stores reopening in Switzerland join a number of other locations that are getting ready to open with limited operations to customers. Last week, it was reported that Apple is planning on reopening some locations in the United States. According to that report, the first locations to reopen will be located in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama, and Alaska.

The company is also reopening all of its retail locations in Germany tomorrow, May 11th.

Apple has already reopened stores in China, South Korea, Austria, and Australia. In an effort to encourage customers to shop online, the company has launched an online hub that brings the Apple Store experience to your computer.