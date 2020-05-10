What you need to know
- Apple is reopening its retail locations in Switzerland.
- All four Apple Stores will reopen on Tuesday, May 12th.
- Stores will not have all services available upon their initial reopening.
It appears that more Apple Stores are set to reopen to customers this week. Reported by 9to5Mac, all four of Apple's retail locations in Switzerland will reopen on Tuesday, May 12th.
The stores will be following the same policies put in place at locations that have already opened in other parts of the world. Those policies have been put into place to encourage social distancing, online shopping, and keep both customers and employees safe. Those policies include:
- Initial focus on service and support
- Customers are encouraged to shop online
- Walk-in customers may experience delays
- Number of customers limited to maintain distancing
- Reduced store operating hours
- Masks must be worn inside
- Contactless temperature checks required before entry
- Display devices cleaned regularly
- Today at Apple sessions paused
The stores reopening in Switzerland join a number of other locations that are getting ready to open with limited operations to customers. Last week, it was reported that Apple is planning on reopening some locations in the United States. According to that report, the first locations to reopen will be located in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama, and Alaska.
The company is also reopening all of its retail locations in Germany tomorrow, May 11th.
Apple has already reopened stores in China, South Korea, Austria, and Australia. In an effort to encourage customers to shop online, the company has launched an online hub that brings the Apple Store experience to your computer.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
